Tamil Nadu Reports 2 HMPV Cases, India’s Tally Rises To 5; #Lockdown Trends On Social Media

Two new HMPV cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, according to health officials. One case each in Chennai and Salem.

India has reported 2 new confirmed cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a globally recognized respiratory virus. This rises India’s tally to first five confirmed cases.

#Lockdown has since being trending on social media, raising concerns among people who have emerged from the panic and lockdown of covid 19.

About the confirmed cases

Among the cases, two were detected in Bengaluru, including a three-month-old and an eight-month-old in Bengaluru. While the former has been discharged, the latter is under observation and recovering well.

Third case was a two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, has primarily affected infants so far, with no reported fatalities.

Authorities issues advisory

Authorities in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have ruled out any recent travel history for the affected families, indicating the infections are local in origin. Tamil Nadu’s Department of Health and Family Welfare reassured the public that the virus is typically self-limiting and manageable.

To address concerns, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) are actively monitoring trends in HMPV circulation.

Meanwhile, the health departments in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi have issued preparedness guidelines, reminiscent of those followed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate potential risks.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the health and medical education departments to take precautionary measures, emphasizing that while the virus is not considered dangerous, vigilance is necessary. Tamil Nadu officials have also reiterated their commitment to closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.

What Is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus, first identified in 2001, is a respiratory virus that infects people of all age groups. It commonly causes symptoms similar to the flu, such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

While most cases are mild and resolve on their own, the virus can pose a higher risk to:

Children under five years of age

Older adults

Individuals with weakened immune systems.

According to experts, HMPV is not a new pathogen in India. Dr. Harshal R. Salve from AIIMS, New Delhi, explained that the virus has been circulating in the country for years, and the majority of the population has already developed immunity.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman of the Kerala State IMA Research Cell, added, “HMPV commonly causes colds among children and adults. For self-limiting colds, we don’t usually test for specific viruses, so its detection now is not unusual or alarming.”

#Lockdown Trends

The virus recently gained global attention after an outbreak was reported in China. This has led to comparisons with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking panic on social media platforms where hashtags like #Lockdown began trending.

However, health authorities and experts have urged the public not to panic. The ICMR clarified that there has been no unusual surge in respiratory illnesses in India, and the virus remains manageable with routine precautions.

