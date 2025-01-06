Lockdown Trends As HMPV Concerns Grow; Authorities Urge Calm

Three cases of HMPV in India have been detected, but health experts reassure the public: there’s no cause for panic or lockdowns, as the virus is already circulating.

A sense of unease has begun to spread across India following the detection of three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with two reported in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad. The three young infants, one of whom has already been discharged, are among the first confirmed cases of this respiratory virus in the country. HMPV is not new—it was discovered in 2001 and has been circulating globally for years, including in India. While some on social media are drawing alarming comparisons to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities are urging calm.

The virus, which causes respiratory infections in individuals of all ages, has been a known pathogen worldwide. Its symptoms range from mild cold-like issues to severe illness in the most vulnerable populations—young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The fear of another pandemic is palpable, especially as news of HMPV’s increasing spread in China has made headlines. But India’s top health experts, including the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Karnataka’s Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, have assured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“There’s no need to panic,” says Dr. Harshal R Salve, an expert at AIIMS. “HMPV is not a new virus. It’s already in circulation, and the majority of people in India have built immunity against it.” He emphasized that while the virus can cause discomfort, the chances of severe disease are low.

In addition, reports indicate there has been no significant increase in influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe respiratory illness (SARI) cases in the country, further reassuring the public.

Health Authorities’ Advice: Stay Calm, Stay Safe While the health risk from HMPV remains low for most people, authorities are urging the public to follow basic health guidelines to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus:

Dos:

Cover mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue when coughing or sneezing

Wash hands frequently with soap or use an alcohol-based sanitizer

Drink plenty of fluids and maintain a balanced diet

Stay home if you are feeling unwell, especially with fever or respiratory symptoms

Don’ts:

Avoid shaking hands, recycling tissues or handkerchiefs, or close contact with sick individuals

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Do not self-medicate without consulting a doctor

With no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV, supportive care remains the cornerstone of managing the virus. For mild cases, rest, hydration, and over-the-counter remedies for fever or congestion are generally sufficient.

