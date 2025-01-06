Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
‘Were Returning After A Joint Operation:’ Bijapur IG On IED Blast That Claimed 9 Lives

A Naxal IED blast in Bijapur kills nine police personnel, including eight jawans. The incident underscores the escalating violence in Chhattisgarh’s ongoing conflict.

‘Were Returning After A Joint Operation:’ Bijapur IG On IED Blast That Claimed 9 Lives

In a tragic turn of events on Monday, a vehicle carrying police personnel was blown up by a group of Naxalites using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. At least nine people, including eight jawans from the Dantewada DRG and the driver, have lost their lives in the blast, leaving the region in mourning. The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road while the soldiers were returning from a joint anti-Naxal operation carried out by the teams from Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur.

The vehicle, carrying over 20 soldiers, was part of a team that had just completed the mission when the attack occurred. The tragic blast has left nine people confirmed dead, with authorities awaiting further details on the incident. The attack comes shortly after a significant gunfight between security forces and Naxalites in the Bastar region, where five Naxalites were killed during an encounter on Saturday evening.

As stated by the IG of Bastar, “Nine people – eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by naxals through an IED blast, in Bijapur. They were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur.”

This deadly blast underscores the escalating violence in the region, especially as security forces continue their operations against Naxalite insurgents. In the aftermath, emotions run high, with families and colleagues mourning the loss of these brave individuals who served in perilous conditions to maintain peace and security.

The attack adds to the ongoing toll of the Naxal conflict in Chhattisgarh, which has seen numerous casualties on both sides. The violence has taken a devastating toll on both security forces and civilians, leaving scars on communities across the region. The tragedy highlights the dire need for continued efforts to address the root causes of conflict and provide support to those affected by the violence.

As details continue to emerge, authorities are focusing on identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice. In the meantime, the loss of these nine lives serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel on the front lines in conflict zones.

Filed under

Bastar blast Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

