Monday, January 6, 2025
Class 11 Student Arrested In UP For Threatening To Bomb Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

A Class 11 student from Purnia district in Bihar was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday for allegedly posting a bomb threat targeting the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Class 11 Student Arrested In UP For Threatening To Bomb Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

A Class 11 student from Purnia district in Bihar was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday for allegedly posting a bomb threat targeting the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Mela, which is set to begin on January 13, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

The accused, a 17-year-old student, reportedly created a fake Instagram profile in the name of one of his classmates in order to settle personal scores. Using this fake account, he posted a provocative message that included a threat to kill 1,000 devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

Investigation and Arrest

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh), Rajesh Dwivedi, confirmed that the student was apprehended after the police filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. He was brought to Prayagraj for questioning on Sunday and has since been sent to a remand home.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, and authorities are working to determine if there were any accomplices involved in the incident.

Context of the Threat

The threat has raised concerns over the safety of the millions of devotees expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, a sacred event for Hindus that attracts people from across India and the world. The student’s motive behind posting the threat remains unclear, but authorities suspect it may have been a misguided attempt to settle personal differences.

Legal Action and Future Precautions

Following the incident, police have assured the public that stringent action will be taken against anyone making such threats in the future. The case has been registered at the Mela Kotwali police station, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are also taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of devotees at the upcoming Mela, which will see significant security measures put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

The arrest of the 17-year-old student serves as a reminder of the growing concerns around online threats and their impact on public events. As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws near, authorities are focused on ensuring the safety and security of all attendees while continuing to investigate the source of the threat.

Filed under

Mahakumbh Mela

