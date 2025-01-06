Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Naxal IED Blast In Bijapur: Several Feared Dead In Chhattisgarh Incident

Naxalites detonated an IED targeting a police vehicle on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, leaving casualties feared. (Read more below)

Naxal IED Blast In Bijapur: Several Feared Dead In Chhattisgarh Incident

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast orchestrated by Naxalites on Monday killed at least nine people, including eight police personnel and a driver, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The attack targeted a vehicle carrying at least 20 soldiers returning from an anti-Naxal operation.

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road, leaving the security forces reeling from one of the deadliest attacks in recent times. According to officials, the soldiers had been engaged in an anti-Naxalite mission the previous day.

This tragic incident comes close on the heels of another deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, where five Naxalites were killed. The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening in the dense forests of south Abujhmaad, along the Narayanpur-Dantewada district border.

The Bastar operation involved a joint team of security personnel, including the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG), from multiple districts such as Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon. While four Naxal bodies were recovered initially on Sunday, another was found later, bringing the total to five. The operation also claimed the life of DRG Head Constable Sannu Karam.

Just days earlier, on Friday, at least three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kandeshar village in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh. Security forces recovered weapons from the site of the operation, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat Naxal insurgency in the state.

The Bijapur attack underscores the growing challenges faced by security forces in their relentless fight against Naxalite violence in Chhattisgarh.

Filed under

Bijapur Chhattisgarh Naxals blast

