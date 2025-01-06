The Karnataka Health Department confirmed the case, stating that medical tests showed the child tested positive for HMPV

An eight-month-old child in Bengaluru has been diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the first confirmed case of the virus in India amidst a surge of cases in China. The child, who is being treated at a private hospital in the city, has no history of travel.

The Karnataka Health Department confirmed the case, stating that medical tests showed the child tested positive for HMPV. The case has also been reported to the Union Health Ministry, though it remains uncertain whether this is the same strain of HMPV causing the outbreak in China.

Points to note:

1. An 8-month babyboy has been admitted to Bengaluru’s Baptist Hospital, a private hospital that has diagnosed the baby with HMPV virus infection.

2. However, the baby has no travel history according to hospital sources.

3. Karnataka Health ministry has not confirmed officially that it’s a case of HMPV. Samples from the patient is being sent to the National Institute of Virology to confirm.

4. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s office said there are a lot of variants for this virus and they are awaiting reports from NIV to confirm that this is the same virus originated from China.

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)