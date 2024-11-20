Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

A Tamil Nadu lawyer was brutally attacked with a sickle outside a court in Hosur, Krishnagiri district, on November 20. The violent assault, captured on camera, left the victim with severe head and face injuries. The suspect, identified as the lawyer’s assistant Anand Kumar, reportedly had a personal dispute with the victim.

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident outside a court in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur on November 20, an advocate was brutally attacked with a sickle in broad daylight. The attack, which took place in Krishnagiri district, has sent shockwaves through the community and was captured on camera, spreading rapidly across social media.

The video shows the victim, lawyer Kannan, lying on the road, bloodied and helpless, as the attacker slashes at his head. Kannan suffered severe injuries to his head and face and was rushed to a private hospital for emergency treatment.

Suspect Identified as Advocate’s Assistant: Personal Dispute Behind the Attack

According to NDTV, the attacker has been identified as Anand Kumar, Kannan’s assistant. The two men reportedly had personal issues in the past, which were reportedly resolved through police intervention and court involvement. However, it seems that the conflict escalated once again, leading to this violent confrontation outside the court.

Political Reactions: BJP Criticizes Law and Order in Tamil Nadu

The horrifying attack has raised serious concerns about law and order in the state. Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K. Annamalai, took to social media to condemn the incident and criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin’s handling of the state’s law enforcement.

Annamalai wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A teacher was murdered in the classroom today in Tanjore, and here is an advocate being brutally attacked in broad daylight in Hosur. These incidents reflect the disastrous law and order situation in TN under the DMK Govt. @mkstalin should be ashamed of turning TN into a lawless jungle.” He further emphasized that addressing lawlessness should be a priority for the government.

Watch the Disturbing Incident: Advocate Attack Caught on Camera

The video of the attack, which has gone viral on social media, has prompted widespread outrage and calls for justice. The graphic footage shows the chilling reality of violence in broad daylight and raises alarms about safety in public spaces.

Hosar court law and order Tamil Nadu sickle attack Tamil Nadu lawyer attack
