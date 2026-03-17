Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Rain Lashes in Chennai; Check Weather Forecast For Madurai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Other Districts

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms today due to multiple atmospheric systems affecting the region. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in districts along the Western Ghats and southern parts of the state on March 17.

While some areas may experience short spells of rain, several other districts are expected to remain hot and largely dry.

Tamil Nadu Weather Today

According to the weather department, multiple low-level atmospheric circulations are currently influencing the region. One system is positioned over the southeast Arabian Sea and the nearby Lakshadweep area, while another extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal near the northern Sri Lankan coast to the Knayakumari sea region.

Additionally, separate circulation is active over north coastal Tamil Nadu. The combined effect of these systems is likely to bring rainfall to isolated parts of the state.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued

Due to these weather conditions in Tamil Nadu, several districts along the Western Ghats and parts of southern Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning today. The rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next few days.

On March 18, moderate rain is likely in the delta districts and adjoining areas, while similar conditions are expected to persist on Thursday, with rainfall forecast in parts of the delta region as well as southern Tamil Nadu.

The Nilgiris district, in particular, may witness thunderstorms. However, several other areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to remain largely dry during the day.

Chennai Weather Forecast

For Chennai and its adjoining suburbs, the sky is likely to stay partly cloudy over the next two days. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 33-34°C, while nighttime temperatures may remain between 24-25°C.

Although the city could see periods of cloud cover, widespread rainfall is not anticipated in the immediate term.

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