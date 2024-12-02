Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Renowned educator Avadh Ojha officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a ceremony attended by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Renowned educator Avadh Ojha officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a ceremony attended by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal also announced that AAP will be contesting the upcoming Delhi elections independently, without forming an alliance with any party from the INDIA bloc.

Avadh Ojha, originally from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, is a highly respected figure in India’s educational landscape. Known for his expertise in guiding UPSC aspirants, Ojha’s journey to prominence began after overcoming his own struggles with the UPSC exams. His unique teaching approach, which blends historical insights, current affairs, and geopolitical knowledge, gained him a massive following, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when online education became the norm.

Ojha has worked with several prestigious coaching institutes, including Chanakya IAS Academy, Vajiram & Ravi IAS, and Unacademy. In 2019, he founded his own coaching institute, IQRA IAS Academy, in Pune, where he continues to shape the careers of aspiring civil servants.

Educationally, Ojha holds a comprehensive academic background. He has earned a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts in Hindi Literature, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Hindi Literature.

His decision to join AAP is expected to bring a new dynamic to the party, particularly in the field of education, where he has established himself as a significant influencer.

Also Read: Delhi NCR Residents To Face Disruption In Commuting Amid Farmers Protest, Check The Updated Diversions

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Joins AAP teacher Who Is Avadh Ojah

Advertisement

Also Read

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Notorious Presidential Pardons Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s Controversial Acts for Family Members

Notorious Presidential Pardons Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s Controversial Acts for Family Members

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox