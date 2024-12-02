Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Renowned educator Avadh Ojha officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a ceremony attended by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal also announced that AAP will be contesting the upcoming Delhi elections independently, without forming an alliance with any party from the INDIA bloc.

#WATCH | On joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Awadh Ojha says “I thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me the opportunity to work for education by joining politics. Education is such a medium which is the soul of the family, society and nation. Today, at the beginning of… https://t.co/LFS9130A1W pic.twitter.com/64qVJTmDcZ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Avadh Ojha, originally from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, is a highly respected figure in India’s educational landscape. Known for his expertise in guiding UPSC aspirants, Ojha’s journey to prominence began after overcoming his own struggles with the UPSC exams. His unique teaching approach, which blends historical insights, current affairs, and geopolitical knowledge, gained him a massive following, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when online education became the norm.

Ojha has worked with several prestigious coaching institutes, including Chanakya IAS Academy, Vajiram & Ravi IAS, and Unacademy. In 2019, he founded his own coaching institute, IQRA IAS Academy, in Pune, where he continues to shape the careers of aspiring civil servants.

Educationally, Ojha holds a comprehensive academic background. He has earned a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts in Hindi Literature, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Hindi Literature.

His decision to join AAP is expected to bring a new dynamic to the party, particularly in the field of education, where he has established himself as a significant influencer.

