Sunday, January 12, 2025
Telangana Government To Distribute New Ration Cards Starting January 26

Telangana government to issue new ration cards starting January 26, along with launching Indiramma housing schemes and other welfare programs.

The Telangana government is set to begin issuing new ration cards from January 26, with data entry for identified beneficiaries starting on January 21. Ponnam Prabhakar, the in-charge Minister for Hyderabad, clarified that there would be no new eligibility criteria for the ration cards and that the existing rules would be followed. He also assured that families who migrated to Hyderabad from districts would be eligible for ration cards as well.

In addition to the new ration cards, the government is launching several welfare schemes on January 26, including Indiramma houses for the poor. Under this scheme, families with land in Hyderabad will be prioritized for housing, and the government will complete the double-bedroom houses that were initiated by the previous administration. The houses will be allotted through a lottery system.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized that the new ration cards would be issued according to the previous eligibility rules and instructed district officials to ensure there is no duplication in ration card ownership. He also announced the launch of Rythu Bharosa, a scheme offering Rs 12,000 per acre in crop investment support to farmers, and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, which will provide Rs 12,000 annually to landless labor families.

The Chief Minister further revealed that the lists of Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa and ration card beneficiaries would be displayed in Gram Sabhas. The government’s goal is to ensure that all homeless families receive houses, with priority given to the poorest in the sanctioning process. In the first phase of the housing scheme, 3,500 houses have already been allocated for each Assembly constituency, benefiting 18.32 lakh identified individuals.

