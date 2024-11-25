Telangana Government Refuses To Accept Adani’s Rs 100 Cr Donation For Skill University

Due to the prevailing situation, the Telangana government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crore donation offered by Adani Group," Reddy concluded

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Monday that the state government will not accept the Rs 100 crore donation pledged by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani for the establishment of the Young India Skill University in the state.

In a press conference, Reddy explained that the decision to decline the generous offer was made to avoid any perception of political favoritism. He stated that accepting the donation could spark unnecessary debates, potentially linking it to the state government or the Chief Minister’s personal interests.

Government’s Stand on Donations: Transparency and Integrity

Reddy emphasized that the Telangana government has maintained a strict policy of not accepting donations or financial contributions from any organization, including the Adani Group. He clarified that, to date, the government has not received a single rupee from external sources into its official account.

“I, along with my Cabinet colleagues, do not want to be part of any controversy that could tarnish the image of the state government or mine,” said Reddy. “In light of the current situation, our official Jayesh Ranjan has already communicated the government’s position to the Adani Group in a letter.”

Reddy’s Remarks on the Current Controversy

The Chief Minister further noted that the decision to reject the donation comes amidst ongoing discussions and controversies that have surrounded the Adani Group. “Due to the prevailing situation, the Telangana government is not ready to accept the Rs 100 crore donation offered by Adani Group,” Reddy concluded.

MUST READ: CBI Gets Evidence About Circulation Of Expired Medicines On RG Kar Campus