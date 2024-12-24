Tamil Nadu Rejects Union Government’s No Detention Policy For Students In State Schools

Tamil Nadu has decided not to implement the Union government's no detention policy for Classes V and VIII, ensuring automatic promotion for students in state-run schools. The state's Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, stated that this policy change will not apply to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has made it clear that the Union government’s recent decision to do away with the ‘no detention policy’ for students of Classes V and VIII will not apply to state-run schools. The state’s Minister for Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has expressed strong disapproval of the policy, calling it “a stumbling block” for students from underprivileged backgrounds.

In a statement, Poyyamozhi emphasized that Tamil Nadu would continue to follow its existing educational framework, ensuring automatic promotions for students in these classes. He clarified that the Union government’s policy will apply only to Central government schools within the state, such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools, and not to state-owned schools.

The Education Minister also reassured parents, students, teachers, and educationists that they need not worry or feel confused about the Union government’s policy change. “The state government is drafting an exclusive State Education Policy, and we have not implemented the National Education Policy,” he added.

The Impact of the Union Government’s Policy

The Union government’s policy, as outlined in a recent gazette notification, states that if a student fails to meet the promotion criteria after regular exams, they will be given additional instruction and an opportunity to reappear for the exams within two months. If the student fails again, they will be held back in their respective classes (Class V or VIII). However, the notification also clarified that no child will be expelled from school until elementary education is completed.

While the policy is set to apply to over 3,000 schools under the Central government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools, it has not been welcomed by every state. A senior official from the Ministry of Education noted that 16 states and 2 Union Territories, including Delhi, have already implemented the policy change, while others like Haryana and Puducherry have yet to make decisions.

Tamil Nadu’s Long-Standing No Detention Policy

Tamil Nadu has long adhered to the no detention policy, aimed at providing extra opportunities for students, especially those from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds, to complete their education without the fear of failure. The state’s focus remains on providing adequate chances for children to succeed, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring educational access for all students, regardless of their socio-economic status.

By continuing its existing policy, Tamil Nadu reaffirms its commitment to students’ well-being, preventing the adverse effects that may arise from holding children back due to academic struggles.

The state’s stand has drawn attention and sparked discussions about the differences in education policy approaches between state and central governments. As the debate unfolds, Tamil Nadu’s decision ensures that students will continue to benefit from its unique educational system, offering stability and support in an ever-changing educational landscape.

