Sunday, January 12, 2025
Ramesh Bidhuri Denies AAP’s Claim About BJP CM Face: ‘Arvind Kejriwal Admitted…’

Ramesh Bidhuri refutes Kejriwal’s claim of being BJP’s CM candidate, accusing AAP of spreading propaganda. Elections set for February 5.

Ramesh Bidhuri Denies AAP’s Claim About BJP CM Face: ‘Arvind Kejriwal Admitted…’

In the heated build-up to the Delhi assembly elections, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri has firmly denied Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that he is the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate. Bidhuri, the BJP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, dismissed Kejriwal’s statement as baseless and accused him of spreading “misleading propaganda.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Bidhuri clarified, “I am a dedicated worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have no claim to any post. The party has given me a lot, and I will continue to serve with loyalty.”

Bidhuri further alleged that Kejriwal’s remarks were a tacit admission of BJP’s growing strength in Delhi. “By making such claims, Kejriwal has already conceded BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections. The people of Delhi are angry with him and his government over issues like the liquor scam, education scam, and broken infrastructure. The tide is turning,” he asserted.

The former MP urged voters not to be swayed by AAP’s tactics and appealed for a clear majority for BJP. “I am here to serve the people, not to seek positions. Let’s work together to end the era of scams and bring genuine development to Delhi,” he said.

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal challenged Bidhuri to a public debate and suggested that the BJP was set to announce Bidhuri as its CM face within days. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed the speculation, stating the BJP’s CM candidate would not be determined by Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

