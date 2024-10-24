Telugu Choreographer Jani Master Granted Bail On Sexual Assault Case: Telangana High Court

Renowned choreographer Jani Master, who was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, has been granted bail by the Telangana High Court.

Renowned choreographer Jani Master, who was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, has been granted bail by the Telangana High Court. The National Award-winning choreographer was accused by a female colleague of sexually assaulting her during outdoor film shoots.

Jani Master was arrested last month by the Cyberabad Police following an investigation that involved dispatching teams to multiple locations, including Nellore, Goa, and Bengaluru, where he was eventually apprehended. The Raidurgam police had initially registered a zero FIR based on the woman’s complaint, which was later transferred to Narsingi police station, where she resides.

In addition to charges of sexual assault, a case was also filed against Jani Master under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce established a panel to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against him. The investigation and legal proceedings have garnered significant attention in both the film industry and the media.

