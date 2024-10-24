Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Dana: Heavy Rain, Winds Lashes In Odisha And West Bengal, NDRF Team On Alert

Cyclone 'Dana' has developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Dana: Heavy Rain, Winds Lashes In Odisha And West Bengal, NDRF Team On Alert

Cyclone ‘Dana’ has developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). With wind speeds projected to reach 100-120 kmph, the cyclone is predicted to strike on the night of October 24, posing a significant threat to the region.

Heavy rainfall is expected to accompany the cyclone, particularly in the states of West Bengal and Odisha, leading to potential flooding and disruptions. The IMD has issued warnings about possible widespread impact along India’s eastern coast.

In preparation for the storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 56 teams across five states, including Odisha and West Bengal, to aid in rescue and relief efforts. Authorities are advising residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines as Cyclone Dana approaches.

As #CycloneDana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, between October 24-25; district administration alert people at the Dhamra beach

 

 

Filed under

bay of bengal Cyclone Dana
Advertisement

Also Read

Apple’s Tim Cook Learns A New iMessage Trick, Reveals Group Chat Name With College Friends

Apple’s Tim Cook Learns A New iMessage Trick, Reveals Group Chat Name With College Friends

Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

Maharashtra Elections: MVA Agrees On 255 Seats, But Final Allocation Faces Hurdles

Maharashtra Elections: MVA Agrees On 255 Seats, But Final Allocation Faces Hurdles

Will Agent Jude Be Key In Persuading Trent Transfer to Madrid ?

Will Agent Jude Be Key In Persuading Trent Transfer to Madrid ?

Who Are The PKK And Why Does Turkey Blame Them For The Ankara Attack?

Who Are The PKK And Why Does Turkey Blame Them For The Ankara Attack?

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox