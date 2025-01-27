Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
TN: Vengaivayal Water Tank Contamination – Three Scheduled Caste Members Charged In 2022, What Really Happened?

The Vengaivayal water tank contamination case from 2022 resurfaces as the CB-CID files charges against three Scheduled Caste members. The controversial investigation remains a point of political tension in Tamil Nadu.

TN: Vengaivayal Water Tank Contamination – Three Scheduled Caste Members Charged In 2022, What Really Happened?


A troubling crime that shocked the nation in 2022 has resurfaced as new developments unfold. The Vengaivayal water tank contamination case, which occurred in the Vengaivayal village of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu, is back in the spotlight following updates from the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

On 24 January 2025, the CB-CID informed the Madras High Court that it had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet against three individuals. Surprisingly, all three accused are members of the same Scheduled Caste (SC) community as the affected victims. According to the CB-CID, the contamination was a result of personal revenge against the village panchayat president’s husband after a dispute related to the termination of a tank operator.

The Crime That Shook the Community

The incident itself occurred on December 26, 2022, when human excreta was found floating in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to the Scheduled Caste residents in the village. The contamination was discovered after several children fell ill from drinking water from the tank. The sight of the excreta led local youths to check the tank, and they documented the shocking discovery by taking photographs, which quickly spread on social media, amplifying the controversy.

Timeline of the Investigation

Initially, a case was registered at the Vellanur Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, it was transferred to the CB-CID on January 14, 2023. Over the course of 2023, the investigation grew in scope, with multiple developments.

In March 2023, the Madras High Court appointed a commission led by retired judge V. Satyanarayanan to probe the matter. The investigation involved extensive forensic work, including DNA tests on 31 individuals and voice tests on two people. By April 2023, the authorities had interrogated 221 witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

Political and Public Fallout

The case also sparked significant political attention. By April 2024, Dalit residents in the village threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections, citing the authorities’ failure to arrest the culprits. This caused an outcry among local and national political parties, who called for a fresh probe.

Despite the outcry, the CB-CID presented a report in court that backed their investigation. The report included substantial evidence, such as analysis from 87 mobile phone towers, examinations of 397 witnesses, and various forensic tests. However, this report triggered further protests from Vengaivayal residents, who accused the authorities of falsely implicating the accused. Some groups, including Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay Joseph, demanded a fresh investigation, with some calling for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intervene.

While the Tamil Nadu government has backed the CB-CID’s findings, the case remains a source of controversy, with deep divisions over the fairness and integrity of the investigation.

This case continues to raise questions about the complexities of caste-based issues, political pressures, and the role of law enforcement in delivering justice. The contamination incident in Vengaivayal remains one of the most shocking cases in recent years, and the ongoing public and political debate highlights the sensitivity of the issue.

Filed under

Madras High Court Pudukottai district Tamil Nadu water contamination Vengaivayal water tank

