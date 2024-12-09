Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
‘To Ensure No One Remains Stressed At Work’: YesMadam, Once Featured On Shark Tank, Lays Off Employees Following Mental Health Survey

YesMadam, a Noida-based startup known for its appearance on Shark Tank India, is facing severe backlash after reportedly laying off over 100 employees based on a mental health survey. The company allegedly terminated staff members who expressed stress, sparking outrage across social media.

YesMadam, a Noida-based home salon services startup that gained attention on Shark Tank India, is facing significant online backlash after allegedly laying off over 100 employees following a mental health survey. The company reportedly dismissed staff members who expressed feelings of stress at work.

Overnight layoffs

A copywriter at YesMadam shared their experience on LinkedIn, revealing an email sent to employees informing them of their immediate termination. The employee expressed frustration over the company’s actions, writing, “What’s happening at YesMadam? First, you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we’re feeling stressed? And not just me, 100 other people have been fired too.”

In the email sent to affected employees, YesMadam stated that the decision was made to promote a healthier, stress-free work environment. The company explained, “As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress.”

Public outrage against YesMadam

The post sparked a wave of outrage on LinkedIn, with users criticizing the company’s approach. One user wrote, “This is literally the embodiment of ‘Tum mujhe stress do, main tumhe azaadi dunga.’”

Another user questioned the company’s logic, asking, “What kind of sick solution is this?! Was your stress affecting your performance? Or making the company lose money in any shape or form??”
A third user expressed sympathy, commenting, “This is diabolical. I’m sorry you lost your job, but I think you’re so much better off without this company. All the best.”

YesMadam, which appeared on Shark Tank India Season 3, had previously secured investments from four prominent investors: Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ritesh Aggarwal, and Aman Gupta. The startup’s recent actions, however, have overshadowed its earlier success on the show.

