Monday, December 9, 2024
Total Recycling Units In India Reach 295; Highest In UP, Followed By K’taka

With over 7,200 producers of electrical and electronic waste in India, the country needs these recycling units to manage the increasing e-waste problem.

India now boasts a total of 295 e-waste recycling units across the country, as efforts to manage and recycle electronic waste intensify. Uttar Pradesh is leading the way with 82 units, followed by Karnataka with 45, Maharashtra with 43, and Haryana with 32. Other states contributing to the cause include Gujarat (29 units), Telangana (15), Tamil Nadu (13), Rajasthan (10), and Madhya Pradesh (6), with smaller numbers of recycling facilities in states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Kerala.

These recycling centers play a crucial role in managing the large volumes of electronic waste generated each year while promoting a circular economy that recycles valuable materials for reuse. E-waste refers to discarded electronic devices, such as old gadgets, solar panels, and production rejects from manufacturing and refurbishment processes.

As part of the effort to address the growing e-waste issue, the Indian government implemented the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, which updated the previous 2016 regulations. These rules, which came into effect on November 2, 2022, apply to manufacturers, producers, refurbishers, dismantlers, and recyclers involved in the lifecycle of electronic waste. One of the key objectives of these rules is to encourage responsible e-waste management and set recycling targets, with manufacturers required to recycle 60% of the e-waste generated by FY25, depending on the industry.

With over 7,200 producers of electrical and electronic waste in India, the country needs these recycling units to manage the increasing e-waste problem. E-waste contains valuable materials such as plastics, iron, glass, aluminum, copper, and precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum. However, it also contains hazardous substances, including lead, cadmium, mercury, and other toxic chemicals, which can pose significant environmental and health risks if not properly handled.

