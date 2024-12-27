Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab’s Bathinda Claims Eight Lives

A devastating bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab, on Friday resulted in the death of at least eight people, according to Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill.

A devastating bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab, on Friday left at least eight people dead. The tragic incident occurred when a private bus plunged into a drain after crashing through a bridge, leaving several others injured. The accident has shocked the local community, and rescue operations are still underway.

Death Toll In Bus Accident Rises to Eight

Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill confirmed the fatalities, stating that five passengers died instantly at the scene of the crash, while three others later succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The MLA was briefed by Bathinda’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Ramandeep Singla when he visited Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital, where 18 injured passengers are currently being treated.

“Five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment. Nearly 18 are being treated at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. The health officials have instructed to ensure treatment,” Gill said in an interview with HT.

The Accident Scene

The accident took place near Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda, around 20 kilometers from the city center. Eyewitnesses reported that the private bus, traveling from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city, lost control and skidded before crashing through the bridge railing and falling into a filthy drain below.

Local villagers were quick to respond, rushing to the scene to help the victims. They managed to pull some survivors from the wreckage before the rescue teams arrived. The heavy rain at the time of the incident added to the challenges faced by the rescuers.

Ongoing Rescue Operations in The Bus Accident

The rescue efforts were immediately supported by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and villagers. Bathinda’s district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray and Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal, rushed to the site to oversee the operations.

“Villagers immediately came forward to help in the rescue operation, and their efforts saved lives,” said DC Parray. “We are currently investigating how many passengers were aboard the bus, and an in-depth probe will be conducted to understand the cause of the crash.”

Investigation Underway

The identities of the deceased passengers have yet to be confirmed by district authorities. Officials noted that the cause of the accident remains under investigation. It is believed that the slippery conditions due to the rain may have contributed to the bus skidding off the road, but a full investigation is being carried out to confirm all details.