Home > India > Train Carrying Fuel Catches Fire After Derailment Near Tiruvallur: Chennai Rail Services Temporarily Halted

A fuel train from Chennai Port derailed and caught fire near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, early Sunday. Four compartments burned, Arakkonam rail line halted, and locals evacuated. Southern Railway issued safety advisories. Cause of the fire is under investigation by railway police.

A train carrying fuel from Chennai Port caught fire after derailing in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Four compartments were affected, rail services hit, locals evacuated, probe underway.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 09:29:20 IST

A train carrying fuel from Chennai Port set fire near Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Sunday. Officials confirmed that four coaches were hit by the fire. Several fire bids were deployed to bring the flames under control and disconnect trainers from the rest of the train.

Officials said the fire broke out after the train derailed, even though the exact reason is still under investigation. The railway police have started an initial investigation to know what happened because of the incident.

Visuals from the site showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the fire.   In response, the authorities have urged the locals to stay away from the area for safety.

As a result of the incident, rail services on the ARK Cona line have been stopped, which affects many trains traveling from Chennai. This has caused disadvantages for passengers and has led to significant changes in train operations.

Southern Railway took advice to inform the passengers just after the fire: “Due to a fire incident near Tiruvallur, overhead power has been switched off as a safety measure. This has led to changes in train operations. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before travel.”

The disruption affected several trains operating in and out of Chennai, with some services delayed or diverted. Commuters were asked to follow live updates from Southern Railway for travel adjustments.

Meanwhile, the inhabitants of the surrounding areas are vacated to avoid further risk. Officials also said that the LPG cylinder used on houses near the fire site has been removed as a caution, while the fire continued in anger.

The situation is closely monitored by railway officials and emergency personnel. The focus is to ensure public safety, restore normal rail traffic and derail and determine the exact cause of the fire.

Futher detials are awaited.

ALSO READ: Russian Woman And Daughters Rescued From Karnataka Cave After Weeks In Isolation

Tags: chennaiTiruvallurTrain Carrying FuelTrain Catches Fire

