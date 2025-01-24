TVK Leader Vijay Presents Silver Coins To Newly Appointed Administrators As A Gesture Of Appreciation

Actor Vijay motivates newly appointed administrators of the Tamil Nadu Victory Party, urging them to work hard for the 2026 elections. The event marked the party’s continued restructuring as it prepares for the upcoming political challenges.

Actor Vijay, the leader of the Tamil Nadu Victory Party, gave an inspiring speech to newly appointed administrators, urging them to focus their efforts on the 2026 elections. In a passionate address, Vijay emphasized that he entered politics trusting the new administrators and called for ten months of hard work leading up to the elections.

The Tamil Nadu Victory Party, which has completed one year, is setting the stage for the future with significant organizational changes. As part of this ongoing restructuring, new administrative roles were assigned across 19 districts today. To ensure efficient management, each district, depending on its number of constituencies, was divided into smaller groups with dedicated administrators.

Vijay, who attended the event in person, congratulated the new administrators and presented them with sweets and silver coins as a gesture of appreciation. His speech, delivered with emotion, emphasized the need for relentless effort over the next ten months to achieve success in the 2026 elections. “I have entered politics trusting you all,” he said, highlighting the importance of unity and dedication.

The Tamil Nadu Victory Party is taking steps to expand its reach and effectiveness by appointing district secretaries, deputy secretaries, treasurers, and committee members across 120 districts. This restructuring aims to strengthen the party’s organizational foundation, preparing it for future challenges.

In his address, Vijay also highlighted the importance of maintaining professionalism, especially on social media. He urged administrators to handle party matters with respect and dignity while warning them against corruption, including accepting bribes. Integrity in financial matters, he stressed, is crucial for the party’s success.

Vijay also discussed the importance of staying connected with the people and addressing their concerns on the ground. He emphasized that the party must remain active in supporting community movements and protests.

The new administrators were handed letters confirming their responsibilities and their key role in shaping the party’s future. Vijay’s message was clear: hard work, integrity, and a focus on the 2026 elections are the path to victory.

