Twelve Naxals Killed in Gariaband Gunbattle: Rewards Totaling Over ₹3 Crore

In a significant development following a gunbattle between Naxals and security forces in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh, police confirmed on Thursday that 12 of the 16 Naxals killed during the operation have been identified

In a significant development following a gunbattle between Naxals and security forces in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh, police confirmed on Thursday that 12 of the 16 Naxals killed during the operation have been identified. The deceased carried a total reward of over ₹3 crore, with many of them being prominent members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) group.

The intense operation took place in the Mainpur area of Gariaband district, which lies along the border between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. It ended on Wednesday after a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the Naxalites. The forces involved in the operation included the Gariaband district police unit (E-30), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the CRPF’s elite anti-Naxal commando unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Odisha Police.

Prominent Naxal Leader Chalapathi Killed

Among the dead, Chalapathi, a top leader of the Maoist group, stood out. Also known by the names Ramchandran, Pratap Reddy, Appa Rao, and Ravi, Chalapathi was a member of the central committee of the CPI (Maoist). He was one of the highest-profile casualties of the operation, with a reward of ₹90 lakh on his head. This reward had been announced by the states of Chhattisgarh (₹40 lakh), Odisha (₹25 lakh), and Andhra Pradesh (₹25 lakh). Chalapathi hailed from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Other Key Naxal Figures Identified

Apart from Chalapathi, two other significant Naxal leaders were also killed. Jairam alias Guddu, aged 50, was a member of the Odisha state committee and served as the secretary of the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada (DGN) division of Maoists. He carried a reward of ₹65 lakh, which was offered by the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Another identified figure, Satyam Gavde (43), was the head of the DGN division and also carried the same reward amount.

Among the remaining killed Naxals were Alok alias Munna, a divisional committee member with a ₹18 lakh reward, and Mannu, a member of the military company no. 1 in the Maad area, who had a bounty of ₹14 lakh. Four area committee members—Shankar, Kalmu Deve alias Kalla, Manju, and Rinki—were also identified, with a combined reward of ₹13 lakh each. Three others, including Sukhram, a party member, and Rame Oyam (28) and Jaini (24), both part of the Mainpur Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS), were also killed, and each had a ₹3 lakh reward.

Seizure of Weapons and Explosives

During the operation, security forces recovered 17 firearms, including an AK-47 rifle and one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), from the encounter site. The Naxals had also planted more than two dozen explosive devices around the area, but these were successfully neutralized by the forces.

Increase in Naxal Casualties This Year

This encounter marks one of the many operations against the Maoist group this year. According to authorities, at least 42 Naxals have been killed in separate gunfights in Chhattisgarh in 2025. Last year, a total of 219 Naxalites were neutralized by security forces during various encounters in the region.

The security forces’ continued efforts aim to curb the Naxal threat and restore peace to areas affected by Maoist violence, especially in states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.