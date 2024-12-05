The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is currently serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 2018 Unnao rape case and the POCSO case. The bail was granted on medical grounds for the purpose of treatment. A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and […]

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is currently serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 2018 Unnao rape case and the POCSO case. The bail was granted on medical grounds for the purpose of treatment.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma allowed Sengar’s request for temporary relief, following his plea for a 30-day suspension of his sentence to receive medical care. The court directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a medical evaluation, with the hospital’s medical superintendent overseeing the process.

The court further instructed that the Medical Superintendent submit a report to the court after the evaluation and advise whether Sengar’s treatment could continue at AIIMS or if other steps should be taken.

Sengar has claimed to suffer from several health conditions, including diabetes, cataracts, and retinal issues. The court ordered that he be admitted to the hospital for a minimum of 2-3 days. After being discharged, Sengar must stay at a known address, remain in contact with the investigating officer, and is prohibited from leaving Delhi during this period.

What Did The Bench Stated?

The bench also noted that a status report on his medical condition would be presented at the next hearing, and the Medical Superintendent would provide guidance on whether the required treatment could be provided at AIIMS or if further action was necessary.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, representing Sengar, argued that he required treatment for a retinal issue and requested that he be allowed to receive care at Shankar Netralaya in Chennai. However, Advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represents the rape survivor, opposed the bail, noting that earlier medical reports did not suggest that the treatment Sengar sought could not be provided at AIIMS. Pracha also raised concerns about the potential risks of releasing Sengar on interim bail, as the victim is currently under security protection.

After hearing both parties, the court granted the interim bail and set the next hearing for December 20, at which time the medical status will be reviewed, and further proceedings will be considered.

