Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Grants 2-Weeks Interim Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is currently serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 2018 Unnao rape case and the POCSO case. The bail was granted on medical grounds for the purpose of treatment. A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and […]

Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Grants 2-Weeks Interim Bail To Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is currently serving a life sentence for his conviction in the 2018 Unnao rape case and the POCSO case. The bail was granted on medical grounds for the purpose of treatment.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma allowed Sengar’s request for temporary relief, following his plea for a 30-day suspension of his sentence to receive medical care. The court directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a medical evaluation, with the hospital’s medical superintendent overseeing the process.

The court further instructed that the Medical Superintendent submit a report to the court after the evaluation and advise whether Sengar’s treatment could continue at AIIMS or if other steps should be taken.

Sengar has claimed to suffer from several health conditions, including diabetes, cataracts, and retinal issues. The court ordered that he be admitted to the hospital for a minimum of 2-3 days. After being discharged, Sengar must stay at a known address, remain in contact with the investigating officer, and is prohibited from leaving Delhi during this period.

What Did The Bench Stated?

The bench also noted that a status report on his medical condition would be presented at the next hearing, and the Medical Superintendent would provide guidance on whether the required treatment could be provided at AIIMS or if further action was necessary.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, representing Sengar, argued that he required treatment for a retinal issue and requested that he be allowed to receive care at Shankar Netralaya in Chennai. However, Advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represents the rape survivor, opposed the bail, noting that earlier medical reports did not suggest that the treatment Sengar sought could not be provided at AIIMS. Pracha also raised concerns about the potential risks of releasing Sengar on interim bail, as the victim is currently under security protection.

After hearing both parties, the court granted the interim bail and set the next hearing for December 20, at which time the medical status will be reviewed, and further proceedings will be considered.

Read More: Maharashtra Oath Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ambanis Amongst The Attendees For The Ceremony

Filed under

Delhi High Court Kuldeep Singh Sengar POCSO case Unnao rape case

Advertisement

Also Read

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

India, China Hold Talks To Review Border Situation Post-Ladakh Disengagement

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

RBI Set To Announce Decision On key Interest Rate On Dec 6

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Agha Salman’s Comedy Of Errors Leads To Dramatic Runout

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

What Is Congo Mystery Disease Sweeping The Country? Symptoms, WHO Response, And All We Know

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

PM Modi To Innaugurate Cultural Festival Focussing On Northeast India On Friday

Entertainment

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox