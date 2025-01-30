Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To ‘Father Of Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To ‘Father Of Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary


On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his respects to the ‘Father of the Nation’ by offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi situated at the General Post Office in Lucknow. The solemn event marked a moment of reflection and reverence for one of India’s greatest leaders, whose philosophy of non-violence and truth continues to inspire generations.

Joined by a group of children who presented a musical tribute to Bapu, CM Yogi participated in a rendition of devotional hymns such as ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye Je Peed Parayi Jaane Re’, songs that echo Mahatma Gandhi’s commitment to peace and righteousness. The event held special significance as the young voices resonated with messages of love, unity, and harmony that Gandhi championed throughout his life.

Taking to his official X , CM Yogi expressed his heartfelt tribute to the leader, stating, “On the death anniversary of the great leader of the freedom movement, ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, I pay my heartfelt tribute. Bapu’s teachings and his life of sacrifice continue to pave the way for world peace. Let us all pledge to build a ‘New India—Developed India’ by following the path of truth, non-violence, and self-reliance as shown by Bapu.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the continued relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles in shaping a prosperous and peaceful future for the country. He urged citizens to follow in the footsteps of Bapu, committing to values that can lead India towards development and unity.

Dignitaries from across the state also participated in the occasion, joining CM Yogi in offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Among those present were Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Rajeshwar Singh, Amresh Kumar, and MLC Lalji Prasad Nirmal. Their presence underscored the collective admiration and respect for Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.

After the ceremony, CM Yogi posed for a photograph with the children who had sung the devotional hymns, symbolizing the connection between the youth of today and the enduring values of Mahatma Gandhi.

Filed under

cm yogi mahatama gandhi death anniversary

