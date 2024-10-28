UP Man Warns Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘Don’t Harm Salman Khan,’ Threat Video Goes Viral

A young man from Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a public threat to infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, expressing intense loyalty to Bollywood star Salman Khan. The video, which quickly went viral, shows the youth boldly challenging Bishnoi and warning of dire consequences if harm befalls the actor.

Viral Video Sparks Public Attention

The individual, identified as Imran, hails from Deepemau Sohawal village in the Lalganj area of Raebareli. In the widely circulated video, Imran can be heard directly addressing Lawrence Bishnoi, saying, “Listen Lawrence Bishnoi, if you have 2,000 shooters ready, then I have also sent 5,000 shooters to Bombay. You will not be spared. Your shooters will not be spared. Not even one (shooter) will escape from Bombay. Imran bhai has deployed 5,000 shooters. You are in trouble. You will be killed in jail. If anything happens to Salman bhai, you will be in trouble. Lawrence, you will not be spared. Whether you deploy 2000 or 5000, I will deploy double the number. I have around 20,000 shooters.”

Police Take Notice of Imran’s Video

Local authorities quickly responded to the viral video, identifying Imran as a laborer and painter who typically works in Lucknow. Lalganj Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh confirmed the man’s identity and explained that Imran had recently returned from Mumbai to his village. The police brought him in for questioning, where Imran admitted to making the video under the influence of alcohol, seeking fame and headlines through his social media post. After a warning, the police released him, though they continue to monitor the situation.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Feud with Salman Khan

The animosity between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan traces back to 2018 when Bishnoi, during a court appearance in Jodhpur, publicly threatened to kill Khan. “We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now; they are accusing me of crimes for no reason,” Bishnoi had declared. His ire stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan, who allegedly hunted the revered animal while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community, which considers the blackbuck sacred, took strong offense, with Lawrence Bishnoi vowing to retaliate.

Bishnoi’s Influence and Alleged Network

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently held in Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad, is notorious for orchestrating crimes from behind bars. He faces a range of serious charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and the smuggling of arms and drugs across states. Bishnoi’s network is extensive, with his criminal connections reaching as far as Pakistan, where he allegedly sources weapons and ammunition. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has investigated his association with banned terror outfits like Babbar Khalsa International, exposing a nexus between his gang activities and a broader gangster-terror network.

Despite his incarceration, Bishnoi’s grip on his criminal enterprise remains strong. He continues to command a team of sharpshooters and associates across India, particularly in the northern and western regions. Although the NIA and other agencies have made strides in dismantling parts of his network, his influence persists, raising concerns about his continued impact on the criminal underworld.

The Broader Implications of the Threat

Imran’s viral video, while dismissed by police as a drunken attempt for attention, has underscored public sentiment around the Bishnoi-Khan feud. Bishnoi’s name has come up in multiple instances of threats against Khan, most notably when gunshots were fired outside the actor’s Bandra residence earlier this year by two shooters allegedly linked to Bishnoi’s gang. The shooters were arrested, but the incident heightened fears of Bishnoi’s extensive reach.

The blackbuck case continues to fuel animosity, and Bishnoi’s threats remain a prominent part of the public narrative. As authorities keep a close eye on Bishnoi’s activities, Khan’s security has been tightened due to the ongoing threats.

A Serious Reminder of Digital Accountability

While Imran’s video may seem like an impulsive stunt, it highlights the risks of sharing threatening content on social media. The incident serves as a reminder of the implications of public threats, even if issued in jest or intoxication. Law enforcement authorities are increasingly vigilant, and digital platforms remain under scrutiny for such content.

For now, police have warned Imran to refrain from further provocations, recognizing the broader impact such videos may have on public sentiment and security.