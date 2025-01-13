Uttarakhand: Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Pauri Garhwal, Leaving 6 Dead And 22 Injured

A tragic accident occurred in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Sunday when a bus, carrying 28 passengers, fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge near Dahalchauri in the Srinagar area.

A tragic accident occurred in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Sunday when a bus, carrying 28 passengers, fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge near Dahalchauri in the Srinagar area. The incident claimed the lives of six people, including five who died on the spot, and left 22 others injured, with eight in critical condition.

Details of the Accident

According to officials, the bus was en route from Pauri to Dahalchauri when the driver reportedly lost control, leading to the fatal plunge into the gorge. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and the Transport Department has been directed to investigate.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) quickly reached the accident site to carry out rescue operations, assisted by local residents. Their combined efforts ensured the injured were swiftly transported to the Pauri District Hospital, while those critically injured were referred to a higher health center in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan personally supervised the rescue efforts. Under his direction, the operation proceeded efficiently, highlighting the district administration’s prompt response to the disaster.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the injured. In a statement, he emphasized the need to investigate the incident thoroughly to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Community Efforts and Next Steps

Local residents played a significant role in the immediate rescue efforts, showcasing the spirit of solidarity during times of crisis. Meanwhile, the district administration and transport authorities are working to identify the causes of the accident and ensure necessary safety measures are in place for future travels.

The tragic accident serves as a grim reminder of the challenging road conditions in hilly areas and the urgent need for enhanced transport safety measures in Uttarakhand.

