Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU Train Carrying 500 passengers Derails

A MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram early on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from the loco pilot, who managed to halt the train and avert a major accident.

The train, carrying around 500 passengers, derailed while crossing a curve just after departing Villupuram at 5:25 am. No injuries were reported.

The derailment caused disruption to train services along the Villupuram-Puducherry route, with traffic restored by 8:30 am. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the incident.

The MEMU train, which covers a distance of approximately 38 km, operates on a short route between the two cities.

Railway officials stated that engineers and employees have been hurried to the scene and that the derailed train is currently undergoing active repairs.

