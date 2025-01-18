Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Vir Sanghvi Slams Air India For Seat Downgrade, Airline Apologizes

Journalist Vir Sanghvi criticized Air India for downgrading his Premium Economy seat to Economy on a Mumbai-Bangkok flight. Air India apologized and offered compensation, but Sanghvi questioned the airline's management under Tata Group, citing frequent seat reallocations.

Vir Sanghvi Slams Air India For Seat Downgrade, Airline Apologizes

Veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi took to social media on Saturday to berate Tata Group-owned airline Air India for allegedly downgrading his seat from Premium Economy to Economy class on an upcoming flight. “He cited the problem as a recurring issue, citing concerns at being handled shabbily by the airline on seat allocations,” it said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sanghvi revealed that he had booked a Premium Economy seat on Air India flight AI 353, which was to travel from Mumbai to Bangkok on January 20. However, he later received a notification from the airline stating that his seat had been downgraded to Economy class.

“I have lost count of the number of times Air India has done this to so many passengers. Why would premium passengers book on Air India?” Sanghvi asked.

He also questioned the management of the airline under Campbell Wilson, Air India’s CEO and MD, implying that such seat reallocations had become more frequent since the Tata Group acquired the airline in 2022.

Air India Apologises

Air India responded to the criticism from Sanghvi by issuing an apology for the inconvenience caused and offering compensation. The message from the airline acknowledged the issue, stating, “As requested, we have provided you with the details of the charges for upgrading to business class. Please rest assured that you are eligible for a full refund in case of cancellation or compensation in the event of downgrading to economy class.”

Air India further regrets and adds, “Inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted and appreciate your kind understanding.”

Before that, it had also sent the following message that included a link to explore travel alternatives:

Concerns Over Seat Reallocation

Sanghvi’s post reignited debates about Air India’s customer service, particularly regarding frequent seat downgrades and reallocations. In his comments, he alleged that such incidents were not as common before Tata Group’s takeover.

The problem is not just with Sanghvi. A few days ago, a Facebook user alleged that he and his four-year-old son were downgraded from Business Class to Economy on an Air India flight, and their seats were re-allocated to a crew member. This further fueled criticism about the seat allocation policies of the airline and the overall customer experience.

ALSO READ | Delhi Elections 2025: Parvesh Verma Denies Kejriwal’s Allegations, Accuses AAP of Misconduct

Filed under

Vir Sanghvi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Expected To Give TikTok 90-Day Delay On US Ban

Trump Expected To Give TikTok 90-Day Delay On US Ban

Is IShowSpeed Really Panama’s Mayor For A Day, Or Is It Just A Viral Joke?

Is IShowSpeed Really Panama’s Mayor For A Day, Or Is It Just A Viral Joke?

70 Killed In Nigeria After Fuel Tanker Overturns And Explodes: What We Know So Far

70 Killed In Nigeria After Fuel Tanker Overturns And Explodes: What We Know So Far

Gaza Ceasefire On Hold Until Israel Receives Hostage List, Says Netanyahu

Gaza Ceasefire On Hold Until Israel Receives Hostage List, Says Netanyahu

Spanish Ski Resort Accident: At Least 30 People Hurt After Lift Collapse, Two Seriously Injured

Spanish Ski Resort Accident: At Least 30 People Hurt After Lift Collapse, Two Seriously Injured

Entertainment

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

‘Shah Rukh Gifts Me A Car:’ Farah Khan Reveals King Khan’s Unque Way Of Appreciating

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox