Vir Sanghvi Slams Air India For Seat Downgrade, Airline Apologizes

Journalist Vir Sanghvi criticized Air India for downgrading his Premium Economy seat to Economy on a Mumbai-Bangkok flight. Air India apologized and offered compensation, but Sanghvi questioned the airline's management under Tata Group, citing frequent seat reallocations.

Veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi took to social media on Saturday to berate Tata Group-owned airline Air India for allegedly downgrading his seat from Premium Economy to Economy class on an upcoming flight. “He cited the problem as a recurring issue, citing concerns at being handled shabbily by the airline on seat allocations,” it said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sanghvi revealed that he had booked a Premium Economy seat on Air India flight AI 353, which was to travel from Mumbai to Bangkok on January 20. However, he later received a notification from the airline stating that his seat had been downgraded to Economy class.

“I have lost count of the number of times Air India has done this to so many passengers. Why would premium passengers book on Air India?” Sanghvi asked.

Dear Mr. Sanghvi, thank you for your time on the call. As requested, we have provided you with the details of the charges for upgrading to business class. Please rest assured that you are eligible for a full refund in case of cancellation or compensation in the event of… — Air India (@airindia) January 18, 2025

He also questioned the management of the airline under Campbell Wilson, Air India’s CEO and MD, implying that such seat reallocations had become more frequent since the Tata Group acquired the airline in 2022.

Air India Apologises

Air India responded to the criticism from Sanghvi by issuing an apology for the inconvenience caused and offering compensation. The message from the airline acknowledged the issue, stating, “As requested, we have provided you with the details of the charges for upgrading to business class. Please rest assured that you are eligible for a full refund in case of cancellation or compensation in the event of downgrading to economy class.”

Air India further regrets and adds, “Inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted and appreciate your kind understanding.”

Before that, it had also sent the following message that included a link to explore travel alternatives:

Concerns Over Seat Reallocation

Sanghvi’s post reignited debates about Air India’s customer service, particularly regarding frequent seat downgrades and reallocations. In his comments, he alleged that such incidents were not as common before Tata Group’s takeover.

The problem is not just with Sanghvi. A few days ago, a Facebook user alleged that he and his four-year-old son were downgraded from Business Class to Economy on an Air India flight, and their seats were re-allocated to a crew member. This further fueled criticism about the seat allocation policies of the airline and the overall customer experience.

ALSO READ | Delhi Elections 2025: Parvesh Verma Denies Kejriwal’s Allegations, Accuses AAP of Misconduct