In an exclusive interview with NewsX, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma addressed the accusations made by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. The allegations stemmed from an incident where Kejriwal claimed Verma’s supporters attacked his convoy in Delhi. Verma dismissed the claims and instead accused Kejriwal and his team of inciting violence against the public.

Verma’s Counter-Claims Against Kejriwal

Speaking to NewsX, Verma refuted Kejriwal’s accusations, alleging that Kejriwal’s convoy was responsible for injuries to several individuals. He presented evidence, including damaged mobile phones and accounts of those injured. “Arvind Kejriwal signaled his driver to run over the locals who were questioning him. Three young men were injured, and all sustained fractures in their legs. We are planning to file an attempt-to-murder case against him,” Verma asserted.

He further stated that the Election Commission and local police have collected over 35-40 videos of the incident, which he claims will expose the truth about the AAP leader’s actions.

Injured Individuals Speak Out

The three injured men have confirmed they plan to file a complaint at the local police station. Verma shared details of the incident, pointing out a broken mobile phone belonging to one of the injured men, which was crushed during the convoy’s movement. “This phone and the injuries prove what happened. It’s not just an accusation; it’s evidence,” Verma said.

AAP’s Version of Events: Attack On Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party has also leveled serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that Verma’s supporters attacked Kejriwal’s convoy with stones and created a hostile environment. AAP leaders have suggested that the incident was premeditated to disrupt Kejriwal’s public interaction.

An AAP spokesperson stated, “The BJP wants to suppress Arvind Kejriwal politically. They are using such tactics to intimidate him. When Kejriwal reached the meeting site, BJP workers were already present, and they began pelting stones as soon as he arrived. This could have led to a much graver incident.”

With elections around the corner, tensions between AAP and BJP have reached a boiling point. Verma and BJP leaders maintain that the protests at Kejriwal’s event were a spontaneous reaction by locals dissatisfied with his governance over the past decade. “The public was only asking questions about unfulfilled promises made by Kejriwal,” Verma said.

On the other hand, AAP alleges that the BJP orchestrated the disruption to damage Kejriwal’s reputation and create chaos.

Ongoing Investigation into Kejriwal’s Allegation and Next Steps

Both parties have announced plans to file complaints regarding the incident. While AAP is pushing for an inquiry into the alleged attack on Kejriwal’s convoy, BJP is focusing on the injuries sustained by the three locals.

The injured individuals have been admitted to Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College, and further developments are expected as both parties continue their political blame game.

As the election date approaches, this incident has added fuel to an already heated rivalry between the BJP and AAP. The strategies both parties adopt in response to this incident could significantly impact their electoral outcomes.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides trading accusations and preparing for legal action. The coming days will reveal whether this episode tilts public opinion in favor of one party or further polarizes voters.