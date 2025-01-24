Viral Video: Farooq Abdullah Sings ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye’ Bhajan In A Rare Moment

Abdullah pointed out that the livelihoods of the residents in the surrounding hills depend heavily on the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference (NC) and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, participated in a religious event held at Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. During the program, Abdullah was seen singing the popular Hindi bhajan, “Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye.”

In a heartwarming moment, the 87-year-old leader was handed a microphone by the event’s singer. Abdullah promptly joined in, continuing the lyrics with “Main aaya, main aaya Sherawaliye.” Dressed in a traditional red scarf, his spontaneous performance was captured on video and quickly went viral, garnering widespread reactions on social media.

Speaking at the event, Abdullah voiced his support for the residents of Katra, who have been protesting against the proposed ropeway project. He criticized the shrine authorities for not considering the impact on the local population.

“Those managing the shrine’s operations should refrain from actions that harm the local community or create difficulties for them,” he said, emphasizing that the ropeway project ignored the interests of the region.

Abdullah commended the locals for their determination in opposing the project, stating, “You showed courage and fought valiantly to stop it. They now realize that power resides with the people, not the government.” He further highlighted that the authorities have now sought public input on the ropeway’s location, marking a victory for the protesters.

Abdullah pointed out that the livelihoods of the residents in the surrounding hills depend heavily on the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. He accused those in power of neglecting the community’s needs, adding, “Those in power believe they are invincible, but they are not. When divine power prevails, everything else diminishes.”

In his closing remarks, Abdullah emphasized the universal values of all religions, stating, “The core teachings of every religion are the same. However, selfish motives often lead to exploitation.” He urged people to remain united and stand against actions that harm collective welfare.

Farooq Abdullah’s participation in the religious event and his vocal support for Katra residents have highlighted his commitment to addressing local concerns. His message of religious harmony and empowerment resonated with attendees, further strengthening his connection with the community.