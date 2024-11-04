Viral Video: Watch This Passenger Weave Their Own Seat On A Packed Train!

Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
An inventive video featuring a passenger weaving a hammock-like seat on a packed Indian train has captured widespread attention online. The undated footage has gone viral, showcasing the creativity and resourcefulness of travelers navigating overcrowded public transport.

In the video, a passenger skillfully constructs a makeshift cot using rope to secure a space between two berths, providing himself a comfortable spot to sit or lie down amid the cramped conditions. Fellow travelers can be seen observing the process, with some recording the unique setup on their smartphones. While the use of bedsheets to create temporary seating arrangements has been seen before, this instance marks a novel approach, as it is reportedly the first time someone has woven their own berth on a train.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO:

The scene highlights the ongoing challenge of overcrowding in Indian railways, especially during peak travel times. A recent case exemplifies this issue, where a passenger booking a ticket from New Delhi to Darbhanga faced a waiting list that initially stood at 124. By September 30, the waiting list had dropped to 31, but it later increased to 18 by the time the final chart was prepared on November 2, indicating the persistent struggle for available seating on trains.

This incident is not isolated; earlier this year, another creative passenger used a bedsheet to create a suspended seating area across six seats, allowing their child to rest comfortably during their journey on a 3AC coach of the Mysuru Special Fare Summer Special. Such innovative solutions reflect the adaptability of travelers in dealing with the realities of crowded train journeys.

As more passengers continue to seek comfortable ways to travel, videos like this serve as a reminder of the challenges faced within the Indian rail system, where personal comfort often requires a bit of creativity.

