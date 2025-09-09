VP Elections Today: Who Is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA Bloc Bets On Former Judge, Will Justice Be Served?

Vice President Elections: The voting for the vice-presidential elections is scheduled today, Sept 9, 2025. The voting will take place in the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm, and the counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, as the results are expected to be announced later in the evening.

The post remains vacant after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing health issues.

The election will be held at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

The ruling NDA backed Maharashtra Government, CP Radhakrishnan, whereas the Opposition INDIA bloc took a chance on former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy.

Here is a complete breakdown of B Sudershan Reddy.

Who Is B. Sudershan Reddy?

The INDIA bloc named B. Sudershan Reddy as the candidate for the vice presidential elections. He is a former judge. For his liberal judgments, which often showed a devotion to the rights of weaker sections in society, Reddy has been praised in the field of the judiciary.

Born on July 8, 1946, he became an Advocate enrolled in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh. In his early career, Reddy mainly practised in the Andhra Pradesh High Court with civil and writ matters comprising most of his briefs.

He acted as Government Pleader from 1988 to 1990 and was appointed as Additional Standing Counsel to the central government temporarily in 1990.

Justice (retd.) Reddy’s judicial career began with his appointment as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on 2nd May 1995.

He was later appointed Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on 5th December 2005. He used his experience and reputation to become a judge of the Supreme Court of India on 12th January 2007, retiring on 8th July 2011.

He pronounced a landmark judgment in 2011, declaring the Salwa Judum militia in Chhattisgarh unconstitutional.

After retirement, he was appointed Goa’s first Lokayukta in March 2013, though he resigned in September of the same year.

With the announcement of his name by the INDIA block for the vice presidential elections, Mallikarjun Kharge praised him as an ‘eminent and progressive jurist’.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called him a ‘jurist of integrity’. Over his connection to Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has extended support to him.

Who Elects The Vice President of India?

With 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha (Presently 05 seats are vacant), 12 nominated members of the Upper House and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha (Presently 01 seat is vacant), the Electoral College, currently, comprises a total of 788 members (Presently 782 members) of both Houses of Parliament.

The value of the vote of each Member of Parliament would be the same, i.e. 1 (one).

As per Article 66 of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President is elected by the system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote and voting by secret ballot.

ALSO READ: VP Elections Today: Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? BJP’s Southern Face