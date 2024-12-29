Watch: Arvind Kejriwal Drinks Water Directly From Tap, Says ‘It’s Sweet’

Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi Assembly election campaign, had sipped tap water from a tap in a local tap and termed it as "very sweet and clean." He also promised 24x7 clean water supply to areas of Delhi, as well as other election promises, which he fulfilled.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has made a major promise to the city’s residents: access to clean, uninterrupted water 24 hours a day. In his campaign, Kejriwal made a prominent move by drinking tap water in Rajinder Nagar where he termed it “very sweet and clean”.

This bold gesture speaks to the improvements that are being made in the city’s water supply and Kejriwal’s continued focus on infrastructure development.

Inauguration Of 24×7 Water Supply In Rajinder Nagar

Kejriwal’s visit to the Rajinder Nagar area officially launched a 24×7 water supply program for the residents of DDA flats in Pandav Nagar. While inaugurating the scheme, he said, “Now the whole of Delhi will get clean water from the tap 24 hours a day. We promised clean water to every household in Delhi 24×7; today, I am proud to announce that this mission has begun.

This is part of the much-needed initiative by Kejriwal to offer a guarantee of safe and constant water through taps in each home within Delhi. He promised to ensure that every drop is available, and water flows into the building on whichever floor it might be housed. The supply comes directly from the Delhi Jal Board’s Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant and has met all the set quality requirements.

A historic moment for Delhi. Thank you, @ArvindKejriwal Ji, for launching 24×7 drinking water supply from taps in Pandav Nagar.

Referring to the water supply issues in the past, Kejriwal mentioned that when AAP had taken over the government in 2015, about 50-60% of Delhi’s population used to rely on water tankers. The so-called “tanker mafia” had earlier dominated the supply of water. “Today, after 10 years, I am happy that more than 97% of Delhi gets water through pipelines,” Kejriwal said.

However, he admitted that till now, the city did not have a 24×7 clean water supply. The inauguration of the new water system in Rajinder Nagar is a starting point toward making this dream a reality across the city.

In his 2020 election campaign, Kejriwal promised that by 2025, every Delhi resident would have access to water round-the-clock. Although the pandemic caused delays in implementing this plan, Kejriwal reaffirmed his commitment. “There has been a slight delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the false cases filed against us during this time. Sometimes Manish Sisodia was in jail, sometimes Satyendar Jain, and at times even I was jailed,” Kejriwal explained.

Kejriwal still, however, said that the water supply initiative is already on the move, beginning with Rajinder Nagar and expanding towards a citywide launch.

AAP’s ‘Water Revolution’ In Delhi

The Booster Pumping Station in Rajinder Nagar has been inaugurated, said Kejriwal, proclaiming India is witnessing a “water revolution.” His announcement of 24×7 clean water for Delhi residents has grabbed eyeballs, particularly after the city’s successful 24×7 electricity supply scheme.

Atishi, senior AAP leader, was seen tweeting on social media celebrating the launch of the booster pumping station. Atishi also shared a post saying, “Water revolution has begun in Delhi! After 24×7 electricity, now the promise of 24×7 water is also being fulfilled.”

She also praised Kejriwal for personally drinking water from the tap and demonstrating his dedication to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Delhi. According to Atishi, Kejriwal has a comprehensive blueprint to expand this initiative throughout Delhi, ensuring that every Delhiite has access to clean, continuous water.

