Friday, December 27, 2024
we-woman

Watch: Haryana Women’s Commission Chief Renu Bhatia Threatens To Get NRI Man Deported, Arrest His Family

A viral video shows Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia threatening an NRI man with deportation and arrest of his parents over a marital dispute.

Watch: Haryana Women’s Commission Chief Renu Bhatia Threatens To Get NRI Man Deported, Arrest His Family

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) Chairperson, Renu Bhatia, threatening an NRI man with deportation and the arrest of his parents if he fails to return to India within ten days. The video, posted by men’s rights activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, appears to be from a hearing related to a case filed by the man’s wife.

The Threat in the Viral Video
In the video, Bhatia is seen speaking to the NRI man over a video call, discussing a case reportedly filed by his wife. During the exchange, Bhatia directs the police to immediately arrest the man’s parents, who are present in the hearing. When asked how many days it would take for the man to return to India, he doesn’t provide a clear answer. In response, Bhatia sternly tells him he must return within ten days or face deportation and the arrest of his parents.

Public Reaction: Is This Appropriate?
The video has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning whether it is appropriate for a government official to make such threats. Bhardwaj, who shared the video, expressed concern over Bhatia’s actions. She questioned whether it was within the HSCW Chairperson’s authority to make such demands and punish the man’s parents, pointing out the lack of clarity regarding the case’s details.

Can an NRI Be Deported for Desertion?
While the specifics of this case remain unclear, it’s important to note that under Indian law, if an NRI man abandons his wife in India, he could face serious consequences, including the cancellation of his passport and potential deportation from his country of residence. These legal provisions are part of efforts to protect spouses from abandonment and ensure accountability for NRIs in cases of marital desertion.

 Legal and Ethical Concerns
The incident raises important questions about the limits of authority and the role of women’s commissions in dealing with cross-border cases. While the law does provide for consequences in cases of desertion, the use of threats to compel someone’s return may cross legal and ethical boundaries. The public debate continues, with many urging greater clarity on how such cases should be handled.

Haryana Women's Commission Chief Renu Bhatia

