WATCH: Indian Army’s Robotic Dogs ‘MULE’ Debut At Republic Day Parade In Kolkata

MULE is intended to help an infantry battalion in all critical military tasks such as periphery security, asset protection, and chemical-biological-nuclear warfare.

At the Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata on January 26, 2025, the Indian Army’s futuristic robotic dogs, known as Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE), took center stage, captivating spectators and highlighting India’s growing prowess in military technology. Named ‘Sanjay,’ the all-weather ground robot dog stole the show with its remarkable capabilities, making a significant impact at the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes part in #RepublicDay2025 celebrations at Kolkata. (Source: Mamata Banerjee Social Media) pic.twitter.com/1KUWOvFFvL Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

Introducing the Robotic Dogs: MULE

As a product of modernization in the Indian Army, MULE is intended to help an infantry battalion in all critical military tasks such as periphery security, asset protection, and chemical-biological-nuclear warfare. They are efficient in tough terrains of an environment, ascending steep hills and stairs and hurdles.

One of the most remarkable attributes of MULE is its adaptability. The device can carry up to 15 kilograms in payload and can be functional within temperatures ranging from -40°C to 55°C. It is, therefore, suitable for most environments—from extreme winter conditions at high altitude to extreme heat of the desert terrains. In explosive detection, surveillance, or intelligence gathering, MULE has been provided with all sorts of technologies to serve military purposes.

The Role of Robotics in Modern Warfare

The inclusion of MULE in the Republic Day parade reflects the increasing reliance on robotics in modern military operations. The robot dogs can be operated remotely or autonomously, enabling real-time decision-making capabilities. This allows military personnel to carry out high-risk operations such as bomb disposal and reconnaissance without putting human lives in danger. The inclusion of MULE in the parade will therefore show how India is embracing technological advancements to upgrade its defenses.

The Indian Army has already inducted 100 of these robotic dogs across various units and has conducted testing in realistic environments. Their application in defusing explosives and performing intelligence collection in high-risk environments has proved that the systems are very reliable and efficient.

Peering into Future Defense Technology

MULEs are outfitted with the most advanced sensors, cameras, and actuators to let them travel in challenging terrain, traverse the rough ground with high mobility, and act in diverse operating environments. By enabling the execution of critical missions without the loss of human life in risky regions, these robots could dramatically alter military operations and be crucially deployed in regions having considerable security risk.

As India continues to bet on technology-intensive defense solutions, MULE just represents one among the many bets that the nation is making upon modernizing the military capabilities of the country. The success story of the MULE in terms of training as well as real-world performance marks the ascent of India among the leaders in terms of defense technologies and heralds even more innovations down the line.

Role in Republic Day Parade

This further enhances the claim of India moving closer to its ultimate goal of embedding robotics into the core defense strategy of the country. The first-time-ever use of such advanced robotic technology in the Republic Day parade in Kolkata marked it as a significant day for India’s military history. MULE’s deployment in combination with contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, and others highlighted the capabilities the nation was gradually acquiring.

MULE robots were put through rigorous rehearsals in lead-up to the event. It was required that certain key roads along Red Road, including East and West Hospital Road, Queens Lane, and certain parts of Rani Rashmoni Road, be kept closed to enable the practice sessions. It was a smooth win for the inclusion of MULE into the parade, such that the integration of robotics and human forces was complete, which incidentally marked a landmark in the Indian defense sector.

Security and Surveillance

It also indicates India is strategically trying to bolster its security as well as surveillance capabilities. At a time when security is heightened during the Republic Day celebration, the induction of the MULE robots means greater reliance on technology to protect the nation. The Border Security Force and state police on high alert take various security agencies to a more efficient and more sophisticated defense.

The utilization of robotics improves operational efficiency and also ensures that India’s defense forces are equipped with the best technology to face the challenges of modern times. With MULE’s ability to gather intelligence and detect threats in real-time, these robotic dogs will continue to play an important role in maintaining national security.

On display at the West Bengal tableau at the Kartavya Path in Delhi was the rich cultural heritage of the state. Alongside the impressive display of robotic technology, the parade in Kolkata showcased the cultural richness of the state. The ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme that guarantees a monthly income to women, combined with the state’s ‘Lok Prasar Prakalpa’ initiative celebrating its cultural heritage, was showcased in the tableau. Chhau performers adorned the front of the tableau, with a ‘Durga’ idol beautifully fusing the traditional and the modern.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose hoisted the national flag at Red Road, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the event. The parade included contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and other security forces, besides schoolchildren performing cultural dances.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day Tableau Celebrated Mahakumbh, Watch