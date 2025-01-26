Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 27: What Are the Key Provisions?

According to the UCC, every citizen in Uttarakhand, except scheduled tribes, will have the same legal provisions irrespective of caste, gender, or religion.

On 27 January 2025, the state of Uttarakhand will be the first state to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). As per the reports, all preparations to introduce the UCC have been completed, with approval for rules by the chief minister and training for officials. This will help bring uniformity and equality in citizens’ personal laws across religions, allowing everyone equal rights and responsibilities.

The UCC aims to harmonize laws regarding marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession, irrespective of the religion an individual may be following. According to the UCC, every citizen in Uttarakhand, except scheduled tribes, will have the same legal provisions irrespective of caste, gender, or religion. This new legislation will put an end to discriminatory practices in personal civil matters and make them fairer and more consistent across the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The Gangotri of UCC will spring from Uttarakhand and spread to the rest of the country.”

Key Provisions of the UCC

The UCC was a move that aims to strike a level playing field in marriage laws, where equity was provided to either men or women by having equal rights and responsibilities. This also implements an equal marriageable age for both genders, outlaws polygamy, and does away with ‘halala,’ a controversial practice in some communities. Forced Registration: It will ensure that all marriages and live-in relations be registered, which is bound to increase transparency and legal legitimacy of such relationships.

It will ensure that all marriages and live-in relations be registered, which is bound to increase transparency and legal legitimacy of such relationships. Heredity and Succession: All children, born out of any kind of relationship, will be treated equally, and have the same right to inherit family property; gender parity is an essential component of this guarantee, providing equal rights to girls and boys.

All children, born out of any kind of relationship, will be treated equally, and have the same right to inherit family property; gender parity is an essential component of this guarantee, providing equal rights to girls and boys. Special Provisions for Defense Personnel: In keeping with the situation of defense personnel, the UCC allows them to formulate a “privileged will” in certain events, such as during active military service.

BJP’s agenda of UCC

The implementation of the UCC is a major achievement for the BJP-led government in Uttarakhand. The UCC has been on the BJP’s national agenda for many years, and Uttarakhand’s move to implement it sets a precedent for other BJP-ruled states. This development comes just ahead of the silver jubilee celebration of Uttarakhand’s statehood in 2025, marking a year of significant progress for the state.

The promise to implement the UCC was one of the key commitments made by the BJP during the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The party’s resounding victory in these elections gave the mandate needed to push for this change, and the state government has worked swiftly to make it a reality. Chief Minister Dhami said the UCC implementation would mark a step forward for making India a more developed, organized, and harmonious nation in accordance with the vision of the broader policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The process of the enactment of the UCC started almost immediately after the BJP won in the 2022 elections. Chief Minister Dhami established an expert committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee sought opinions from many stakeholders and filed its report early in 2024. When the state assembly passed the act, it gained presidential assent later in the year, thereby turning into a valid law.

Thereafter, the state council allowed the draft rules for the execution of the law and the officers were trained for its effective administration. With all these last tasks in hand, Uttarakhand is now set to enact the UCC on January 27, 2025.

Template for Other States

The UCC in Uttarakhand has attracted much attention. It is believed to be a model for other BJP-governed states, and there is speculation that it may be implemented in other parts of the country as well in the near future. The implementation of the UCC aligns with the BJP’s larger agenda of creating a unified and integrated society where the rights of all citizens are treated equally, irrespective of their background.

Though the UCC has been hailed as a progressive step, its implementation has been widely criticised. Critics argue that such a law could infringe upon the rights of religious minorities and could be perceived as an attempt to impose a one-size-fits-all approach to personal matters that are deeply tied to cultural and religious identities. However, proponents argue that the UCC is a step toward modernizing the legal framework and eliminating discriminatory practices that have long persisted in society.

