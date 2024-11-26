Watch: President Murmu Unveils Commemorative Coin And Stamp On Constitution Day

On Tuesday, India marked a significant milestone in its democratic journey, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. To honor this historic occasion, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a commemorative coin and postage stamp at Samvidhan Sadan, located in the heart of the nation’s capital, New Delhi. These symbolic items were released as part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate the Constitution’s adoption on November 26, 1949, a pivotal moment in India’s democratic history.

President Murmu’s Address and the Unveiling of Key Publications

During the event, President Murmu took the opportunity to release several important works that further highlight the significance of the Indian Constitution. Among these was the first Sanskrit copy of the Constitution, reflecting the document’s deep cultural roots in the country’s diverse linguistic traditions. In addition, two major books were unveiled: “Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey,” which provide insights into the Constitution’s creation and evolution.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu releases commemorative postage on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan. pic.twitter.com/6pwKi3YbnF — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

In her address, President Murmu expressed the gravity of the occasion, stating, “We are part of a historic moment; 75 years ago today the Constitution of India was adopted.” Her words resonated with the significance of the event, underscoring the impact of the Constitution in shaping India’s democratic framework.

President Murmu Lauds Government’s Development Initiatives

The President also lauded the central government’s developmental initiatives, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the current administration’s policies. She highlighted the government’s commitment to uplifting all sections of society, with particular focus on empowering the weaker and marginalized sections. “The poor are getting permanent houses, electricity facilities are being provided, and world-class infrastructure is being created on a large scale across the country,” Murmu stated, praising the government for its efforts to bring about positive change.

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah Mark the Occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution.” The Prime Minister’s message emphasized the importance of the Constitution in guiding India’s democratic values.

Home Minister Amit Shah, too, took to social media to mark Constitution Day. He posted heartfelt greetings, emphasizing the Constitution’s role as a “mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights.” Shah further acknowledged the immense contribution of the framers of the Constitution, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, whose leadership and vision shaped the nation’s legal and democratic framework.

Shah also shared his belief that the Constitution is not just a symbolic document but a living entity that guides the actions of citizens and leaders alike. “We believe that the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to making the highest contribution to public life by internalizing it with full devotion,” Shah remarked. He called for a collective pledge on Constitution Day to work toward a stronger, more prosperous, and self-reliant India.

Nitin Gadkari Honors Constitutional Legacy

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also joined in the Constitution Day celebrations, honoring the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the visionary architects of the Indian Constitution. In a message shared on X, Gadkari declared, “The Indian Constitution is the soul of our democracy,” and praised Babasaheb Ambedkar and other national leaders for crafting a progressive Constitution that continues to guide the nation’s democratic ideals. “Heartiest wishes to everyone on Indian Constitution Day and National Law Day,” he added, highlighting the Constitution’s enduring relevance to the nation’s democratic and legal framework.