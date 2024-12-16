Priyanka Gandhi Vadra showed her support for Palestine by carrying a handbag featuring Palestinian symbols, including a watermelon, to Parliament. Her gesture has drawn attention, with Congress praising it as a statement of compassion, while BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized the Gandhi family's "appeasement" politics.

On Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a bold statement in support of Palestine by carrying a handbag to Parliament that displayed the word “Palestine” along with Palestinian emblems, including the iconic watermelon. This gesture was meant to symbolize her solidarity with the people of Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

The bag, clearly designed to make a statement, has sparked conversations and reactions across the political spectrum. Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohammed shared a picture of Vadra carrying the bag, emphasizing that the gesture represented compassion and commitment to justice. Dr. Mohammed praised Vadra for standing firm on her support for Palestine, saying that her action was a clear message that nobody should violate the Geneva convention.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been vocal in her opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza. She has raised her voice against Israel’s crackdown on the region and has shown consistent solidarity with Palestinians. Recently, she also received praise from Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d’affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, who congratulated her on her election victory from Kerala’s Wayanad. This recent act of carrying the “Palestine” bag is seen as part of her ongoing efforts to advocate for Palestine and voice concerns about the conflict.

Back in June, Priyanka Gandhi had been particularly outspoken, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his government’s actions in Gaza. She accused Netanyahu of leading a “genocidal” campaign and termed the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza as “barbarism.” Her remarks were made in response to Netanyahu’s defense of Israel’s military operations during his speech to the US Congress. Priyanka Gandhi had stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it was the moral responsibility of every individual, including Israelis who oppose hatred and violence, to condemn the Israeli government’s actions and urge an immediate halt to the violence.

The gesture by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has drawn a response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with their spokesperson Sambit Patra criticizing the Gandhi family. Patra accused the Gandhi family of always carrying a “bag of appeasement” and claimed that they had never worn a “bag of patriotism.” He suggested that this approach was one of the reasons for the Gandhi family’s political defeats over the years.

This episode highlights the ongoing debate and division on the issue of Palestine, with political leaders in India taking strong positions either for or against supporting the Palestinian cause. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s gesture symbolizes her solidarity, it also fuels the political narrative surrounding the Gandhi family’s stance on international issues and their approach to domestic politics.

