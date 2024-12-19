Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
WATCH: Woman Slaps Man 26 Times Who Was Molesting Her On Pune Bus

The man, in a drunken position, allegedly tried to touch a sports teacher improperly despite her repeated warnings in the Pune bus.

A sports teacher from Shirdi, Priya Laskhare, took matters into her own hands on Thursday when she slapped a drunk man over 26 times after he allegedly molested her on a moving bus. She was travelling with her husband and child. The man, in a drunken position, allegedly tried to touch her improperly despite her repeated warnings.

The viral video of the incident shows Laskhare holding the man by his collar and slapping him repeatedly as he apologizes. Other passengers on the bus did not intervene, though the conductor eventually stepped in. Laskhare demanded the bus driver take the vehicle to the nearest police station, near Shaniwarwada.

While she spoke about the incident that happened, Laskhare emphasized the need for the women to stand united on harassment. “Only then can such crimes be halted when women stand together against harassment,” she said.

The alleged harasser had reportedly been hit by a local bus conductor before being passed on to the police, and no FIR was lodged though. Laskhare would not lodge a formal complaint.

The incident has created a lot of debate on social media, with many praising Laskhare for her courage. Comments ranged from calls for stricter action against harassment to encouragement for women to defend themselves in such situations.

One aspect of the incident that Laskhare found disheartening was the lack of support from other passengers, particularly women, many of whom left the bus instead of assisting her.

ALSO READ: Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

