Thursday, December 19, 2024
Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

Ravichandran Ashwin received a heart-warming hero's welcome upon retirement from international cricket back at his Chennai residence, as fans cheered, drums echoed in, and his father shared one emotional moment when he reached him with a hug and a kiss.

The iconic former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was welcomed with immense warmth and admiration at his Chennai residence after announcing his retirement from international cricket. On December 19, when the veteran spinner returned home, fans, family members, and well-wishers gathered in large numbers outside his residence to celebrate his illustrious career.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Ashwin’s father hugged him. The display of love and pride by his family members was celebrated by the people in the stadium with thunderous applause, as the fans cheered for the career of a cricketer who had emerged as a national treasure. The beats of the drums echoed in the air to complement the celebratory mood while flower petals rained over the former cricketer as he entered his home.

Watch the video here:

Ashwin’s Emotional Retirement Announcement

Ravichandran Ashwin, a stalwart of India’s Test cricket team for over a decade, had announced his retirement during the post-match press conference immediately after India’s hard-fought draw against Australia in Brisbane earlier on the day. While speaking about the journey, Ashwin said, “It is not an easy decision, but it filled me with relief and contentment. It’s emotional for a lot of people. It will be emotional, maybe it will sink in. But for me, it’s a great sense of relief and satisfaction.”

However, he went on to say that he would continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise with which he had been involved closely for years. “I don’t think Ashwin the cricketer is done; I think Ashwin the Indian cricketer has probably called it time,” he added, signaling a decision to call it quits on his international career but not his love for the game.

Ashwin returns, reunites with CSK Ashwin’s second journey back to his dream hometown franchise CSK remains to be one of the highly emotional moments during this entire 2025 IPL Mega-auction where he returned to this franchise for stunning Rs 9.25 crore. This is going to reunite him with the side he played for between 2008 and 2015.

This season will see him unite hands with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and coach Stephen Fleming, with Ashwin’s return to CSK signaling his renewed love for cricket and determination to do his part for the five-time IPL champions to ensure their success in the upcoming season.

Ashwin Contributions To Indian Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin started his international cricket career in 2011 by making his Test debut against the West Indies. In the course of his career, Ashwin emerged as one of the greatest spinners the game has ever seen, having taken more than 537 wickets in 106 Test matches. His average of 24.00 and economy rate of 2.83 sealed his place among the cricketing elite.

Not just as a bowler, Ashwin was an incredible all-rounder who provided substantial value with the bat. He has more than 3500 runs in Test cricket. He had great strategic knowledge and could change his style to suit any kind of playing condition. Ashwin in 2016 bagged the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. With that, he became only the third Indian to have achieved this feat of winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

