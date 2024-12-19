Vini Jr. Shines As Intercontinental Cup Golden Ball And Final MVP: “It’s Special To Keep Winning In This Jersey”

Vini Jr. capped a stellar week by sweeping every major individual award at the Intercontinental Cup, including the Golden Ball, Final MVP, and Tournament MVP.

Vini Jr. capped a stellar week by sweeping every major individual award at the Intercontinental Cup, including the Golden Ball, Final MVP, and Tournament MVP. The Brazilian forward played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Pachuca, assisting Mbappé’s opener and scoring a penalty to seal the win. Speaking at Lusail Stadium after the triumph, Vini Jr. reflected on his journey and his gratitude for Real Madrid.

A Week to Remember

“It’s been a beautiful week, really special for me,” he said. “This is for all the players who have supported me since childhood, and especially for Real Madrid. They’ve done everything for me, giving me the freedom and support to achieve great things for the team. I hope we can continue this journey for a long time.”

The forward addressed questions about the Ballon d’Or, maintaining a positive outlook:

“I stay calm and focused. Ever since I could give my family a better life and joined the best club in the world, I’ve been happy. Even when people underestimated me, I kept working hard. Awards and votes won’t change what I think or how my teammates value me. I’m here to give my all for this jersey, the greatest in the world.”

Admiration for Mbappé

“I’m a huge fan of his. I’ve sent him so many messages because I always dreamed of playing alongside him. He’s a fantastic player. We have mutual respect and a wonderful group dynamic here—there’s no room for vanity. We’re all focused on keeping Real Madrid at the top.”

“Winning this trophy is more than just a victory; it crowns us as the best club in the world,” Vini Jr. shared. “We always strive to be at the top, especially in finals. I hope we can continue making history in this jersey.”

Reflecting on the team’s achievements, he said:

“This team is living up to the demands of history by winning major titles. Not every player gets to wear this jersey—it’s a privilege for the chosen few. It’s an extraordinary feeling that only a handful of players get to experience.”

On Bellingham’s Condition

Touching on teammate Jude Bellingham’s fitness, Vini Jr. said:

“He played almost the entire match. I haven’t spoken with him yet as we’re rushing to leave, but I hope it’s nothing serious and he’ll be ready for our next game against Sevilla at home.”

Vini Jr.’s exceptional performances and humble demeanor continue to solidify his legacy at Real Madrid.

