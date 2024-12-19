Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Ancelotti Reflects On Historic Year After Intercontinental Cup Victory

After guiding Real Madrid to an Intercontinental Cup victory over Pachuca, Carlo Ancelotti became the most decorated coach in the club’s history with 15 titles.

Ancelotti Reflects On Historic Year After Intercontinental Cup Victory

After guiding Real Madrid to an Intercontinental Cup victory over Pachuca, Carlo Ancelotti became the most decorated coach in the club’s history with 15 titles. Reflecting on the achievement, he credited the club’s unique environment, saying, “Winning titles at Real Madrid is easier than elsewhere: you have a fantastic club, a fan base that pushes, and a squad with the best players in the world.”

A Successful but Challenging Year

Ancelotti described 2024 as a “fantastic year,” despite injuries and other hurdles. “We’ve finished this year very well, and it gives us the confidence and motivation to achieve great results in 2025,” he said. The coach highlighted the progress of younger players like Rodrygo and Camavinga, praising the squad’s growing completeness and attacking strength.

When asked to choose a favorite from his 15 titles, Ancelotti pointed to two standout achievements: “The Decima was special for me and for Madrid, as well as the Champions League victory in Paris.”

The Honor of Coaching Real Madrid

Returning to Real Madrid was not something Ancelotti initially expected. “I made a call to see if I could find some players to sign, and it just happened!” he admitted. He described the experience of managing the club as an unparalleled honor, stating, “Every coach dreams of managing Real Madrid because it’s the best club in the world.”

Ancelotti emphasized the importance of carrying their momentum into the new year. “Real Madrid’s history, tradition, and the quality of its players compel us to aim for every competition. This year’s success fills us with confidence for 2025,” he concluded. The coach also outlined the team’s plans for recovery and preparation, with a return to training scheduled for December 30, ahead of their next match against Valencia.

