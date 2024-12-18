Ruben Amorim Backs Rashford To Stay Amid Transfer Speculation

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed his desire for Marcus Rashford to remain at the club, even as the forward hints at a possible departure

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed his desire for Marcus Rashford to remain at the club, even as the forward hints at a possible departure. Rashford, who has been with United for 20 years, recently suggested he is ready for a “new challenge.”

Speaking at a press conference, Amorim made it clear that Rashford can find that challenge within United. “We have here a new challenge,” he said. “It’s the biggest challenge in football because we are in a difficult situation. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I really hope all my players are ready for this new challenge.”

The 27-year-old forward’s comments came shortly after being dropped from the squad during United’s 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City. Speaking to a journalist, Rashford admitted feeling disheartened by the decision. “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” he said. “When I leave, it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’”

Amorim revealed that he has yet to speak with Rashford, who was given a day off following the City match. A decision regarding his participation in the upcoming Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Tottenham Hotspur will be made after training. The manager also confirmed that Alejandro Garnacho, another player excluded from the City game, is available for selection.

Motivating Rashford to Reach His Best

Amorim emphasized the importance of Rashford to the team. “We are better with Marcus Rashford, that is simple,” he said. “This kind of club needs big talent, and he’s a big talent. He just needs to perform at the highest level, and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.”

Amorim’s comments underline his commitment to bringing out the best in Rashford and the squad. As United looks to climb back to the top of European football, retaining a player of Rashford’s caliber remains a priority for the manager.

