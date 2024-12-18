Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

R Ashwin Retirement: Will The Ace Spinner Play For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2025?

He remained with CSK until 2015 before joining Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016, led by Dhoni. After missing IPL 2017 due to injury, CSK attempted to re-sign him in the 2018 mega auction but fell short.

R Ashwin Retirement: Will The Ace Spinner Play For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2025?

Ravichandran Ashwin surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia.

The experienced all-rounder hinted at his decision during a rain break by sharing an emotional hug with Virat Kohli. After the game was called off early due to rain, Ashwin joined Rohit Sharma at the press conference, where he officially announced his retirement.

Will R Ashwin Play For CSK In IPL 2025?

Despite stepping away from international cricket, Ashwin’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief as he is set to continue playing in the IPL. The legendary spinner will represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, marking his return to the franchise for the first time since 2015. This move reunites Ashwin with MS Dhoni after nearly a decade.

Ashwin rejoined CSK during the IPL 2025 mega auction, where the team showed strong intent to bring back their homegrown talent.

After a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, CSK secured Ashwin’s services for ₹9.75 crore. In the upcoming season, Ashwin will play under Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over as CSK’s captain in IPL 2024. MS Dhoni, retained by CSK for ₹4 crore, remains part of the squad.

Ashwin With CSK

Ashwin’s association with CSK began in 2009, and his stellar performances were instrumental in the team’s back-to-back IPL title wins in 2010 and 2011. He took 13 wickets in the 2010 campaign and followed it up with 20 scalps in 2011.

He remained with CSK until 2015 before joining Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016, led by Dhoni. After missing IPL 2017 due to injury, CSK attempted to re-sign him in the 2018 mega auction but fell short.

Ashwin then captained Punjab Kings in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, moved to Delhi Capitals for 2020 and 2021, and represented Rajasthan Royals from 2022 to 2024. Now, as he prepares to don the iconic yellow jersey once more, Ashwin’s return to CSK is set to be one of the highlights of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Retires After 18 Years Of International Cricket, Spotted Hugging Virat Kohli In An Emotional Moment- WATCH!

Filed under

csk icc ipl MS Dhoni R Ashwin r ashwin retires Trending news

