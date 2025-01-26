‘We Bow To All The Great Women And Men Who Made Our Constitution’: PM Modi Extends Republic Day Wishes

On India’s 76th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the makers of the Constitution, highlighting the nation’s journey of democracy, dignity, and unity. The Padma Awards for 2025 were also announced, recognizing outstanding individuals across various fields.

On India’s 76th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the nation, paying tribute to the generation of leaders who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s democratic journey. In a post shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister remarked:

“Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts toward preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working toward a stronger and more prosperous India.”

Celebrating 75 Years of the Republic

Prime Minister Modi’s words were a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and vision of the founders of India’s Constitution. Their contributions continue to guide the nation as it celebrates 75 years of being a Republic. His message resonated deeply with citizens as the nation reflected on its journey of democracy, equality, and unity.

Padma Awards Announced: Recognizing Excellence

On the eve of Republic Day, the Indian government revealed the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards. One of India’s highest civilian honors, the Padma Awards celebrate exceptional achievements in various fields. This year, 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards were announced, honoring individuals for their contributions to society. These awards will be conferred at a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically held in March or April.

President Murmu’s Advocacy for ‘One Nation One Election’

In her Republic Day eve address, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of the “One Nation, One Election” initiative. She explained how it could lead to more consistent governance, reduce policy paralysis, minimize resource diversion, and ease financial burdens on the state. The proposal has sparked important discussions on the future of India’s political system and governance.

PM Modi Hails President Murmu’s Republic Day Eve Address

Prime Minister Modi also praised President Murmu’s inspiring speech, recognizing its emphasis on India’s constitutional values and the nation’s continuous progress. He described her address as “inspiring,” noting her focus on the greatness of the Constitution and the need for ongoing work to ensure national development.

