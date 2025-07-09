LIVE TV
Weather Update: Delhi NCR Witnesses Light Rain, IMDF Issues Red And Orange Alert

Weather Update: Delhi NCR Witnesses Light Rain, IMDF Issues Red And Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Madhya Pradesh due to persistent heavy rainfall, with the wet spell expected to continue until July 13. Delhi remains under a yellow alert, forecasting light to moderate showers and thunderstorms.

Image Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 09:20:58 IST

The Wednesday morning was all about cool breeze and light showers as the IMD also issued red and orange and yellow alerts for multiple cities in India.  The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34 degrees. As of 8:30 AM, the relative humidity stood at 70%, and the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 85, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh continiues to witness rainfall. On Wednesday, Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla districts came under a red alert, while nine other districts, including Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Umaria, and Anuppur, remained under an orange alert.

Himachal Pradesh Faces Persistent Rainfall and Flash Flood Risk

IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, effective until next Monday. The warning covers Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. On Tuesday, the local weather office flagged flash flood threats in eight districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una. From June 1 to July 8, Himachal received 203.2 mm of rainfall, exceeding the seasonal average of 152.6 mm. Mandi saw 110% above-normal rain, while Shimla and Una recorded 89% and 86% excess, respectively. The state reported 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, 17 landslides, and 52 fatalities since June 20.

West Bengal Hit by Heavy Rainfall and Waterlogging

Heavy rainfall struck southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Tuesday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and roadways. IMD forecasts light to moderate rain across the state, with isolated areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain. The weather disturbance stems from a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal, which is expected to move northwest toward Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh within two days. Local authorities are monitoring the situation as traffic remains affected.

The IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand. Showers are expected to continue until July 13, especially in Uttarkashi, Tehri, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and Nainital. 

