What Are The Criteria’s Used For Republic Day Parade?

The Republic Day celebrations in India, held annually on January 26, are marked by the grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This event, which began in 1950, showcases the cultural diversity and unity of India over a span of three days. The parade begins with the President hoisting the national flag, followed by regimental marches, military bands, and tableaux representing various states, central ministries, and union territories. The celebrations conclude with the Beating Retreat ceremony, which symbolizes national pride.

Criteria for Tableau Selection

The Ministry of Defence is responsible for selecting the tableaux featured in the Republic Day Parade. The tableaux are expected to represent important historical events, cultural heritage, development initiatives, and environmental themes. They must avoid commercial logos and incorporate animation and sound effects to enhance the experience.

Tableau Guidelines by Ministry of Defence

A thorough selection process begins with a review by a panel of art experts, who assess both the design and execution of the proposed tableaux. The evaluation process is conducted in two stages: first, the initial assessment of sketches and designs, followed by the second round, where 3D models are scrutinized before final decisions are made.

To ensure a more equitable representation, a new system has been introduced where each state and union territory can present a tableau once every three years. Only a limited number of proposals are accepted due to time constraints, and the top three designs are typically awarded prizes for their creativity and execution.

How Are Tableaux Exhibited?

Proposals for tableaux are invited from Indian states, union territories, and central ministries by a specific deadline. These submissions undergo a review process by a specialist committee. The first round of assessments includes a review of preliminary sketches, with suggestions for changes. In the second round, 3D models are examined before a final decision is made.

The Ministry of Defence provides one tractor and one trailer free of charge for tableau construction, with a total of two vehicles permitted for each tableau. Additional vehicles can be included but must be arranged by the participating authorities.

Key Considerations for Tableaux

Each tableau can feature a maximum of twelve female performers, but they cannot be seated on the tractor. Performances should be in line with traditional authenticity, especially if they involve folk dances, which should include real costumes and instruments. Local artists are encouraged, and their credentials need to be verified before participating in the final display.

Rejection of Delhi’s Tableau

Delhi will once again not have a tableau in the 2024 Republic Day Parade. This marks the fourth time the national capital has been excluded, fueling political tensions between Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The last time Delhi participated was in 2021, when its tableau highlighted the redevelopment of Shahjahanabad. Senior AAP leaders have criticized this exclusion, calling it a political move by the BJP in response to AAP’s victory in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Also Read: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letter Via Video Conference