PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letter Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed government recruits via video conference. In his address, PM Modi shared his recent experience in Kuwait, where he met with young professionals and discussed their aspirations. “After returning from Kuwait late last night, my first engagement today is with the youth of our country. It is a joyful moment as thousands of you are starting a new chapter in your lives. Your years of hard work have paid off, and your dreams have come true,” he said.

#WATCH | PM @narendramodi distributes appointment letters to 71,000 youth under the #RojgarMela initiative.

New appointments across key sectors like Home Ministry, Postal Department, Higher Education, Health & Family Welfare, and Financial Services.

A step towards creating more… pic.twitter.com/hYei0cnz3M — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) December 23, 2024

The event, known as Rozgar Mela, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to prioritize employment generation. It aims to provide meaningful opportunities for the youth to contribute to nation-building while empowering themselves.

Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, over 71,000 recruits receive appointment letters in Govt. departments & organizations via video conferencing under #RozgarMela, boosting employment for a prosperous India. #RozgarMela2024 pic.twitter.com/apvO61NhcS — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 23, 2024

This year’s Rozgar Mela is being held at 45 locations across India. The recruits, selected from various regions of the country, will be joining a range of government ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education, among others. The event reflects the government’s commitment to creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

