Monday, December 23, 2024
PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letter Via Video Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  on Monday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed government recruits via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  on Monday distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed government recruits via video conference. In his address, PM Modi shared his recent experience in Kuwait, where he met with young professionals and discussed their aspirations. “After returning from Kuwait late last night, my first engagement today is with the youth of our country. It is a joyful moment as thousands of you are starting a new chapter in your lives. Your years of hard work have paid off, and your dreams have come true,” he said.

The event, known as Rozgar Mela, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to prioritize employment generation. It aims to provide meaningful opportunities for the youth to contribute to nation-building while empowering themselves.

This year’s Rozgar Mela is being held at 45 locations across India. The recruits, selected from various regions of the country, will be joining a range of government ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Department of Higher Education, among others. The event reflects the government’s commitment to creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

