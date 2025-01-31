Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
What Did PM Modi Say For ‘Poor And Middle Class’ Ahead Union Budget 2025

He said, "Maa Lakshmi grants us wisdom and success, as well as prosperity and well-being. I pray to her for her special blessings on every poor and middle-class family."

What Did PM Modi Say For ‘Poor And Middle Class’ Ahead Union Budget 2025


Addressing the nation a day ahead of the Union Budget 2025, PM Modi starts by well wishing the poor and middle-class families.

PM Modi started saying, “I bow to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity. On such occasions, it has been a tradition for centuries to remember Maa Lakshmi.”

“Siddhi buddhi praday devi, bhukti, mukti, pradayni,
Mantra murtai sada devi, Maha Lakshmi namastute.”

Maa Lakshmi grants us wisdom and success, as well as prosperity and well-being. I pray to her for her special blessings on every poor and middle-class family.

PM further lauds the 75 years of India’s Republic. He said, “Our Republic has completed 75 years, and this is a moment of immense pride for every citizen. Friends, the people of this country have entrusted me with this responsibility for the third time, and this marks the first full Budget of my third term.”

He added, “With confidence, I can say that by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, the nation’s resolve for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) will be fulfilled. This Budget session will instill a new sense of belief and energy, ensuring that when the country marks its centenary of freedom, it will stand as a fully developed nation.

The collective efforts of 140 crore Indians will make this vision a reality.”

Also Read: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Washington DC Plane Crash, ‘Our Heartfelt Condolences’

Budget 2025 PM Modi On Middle Class

