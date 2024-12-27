When Manmohan Singh Risked His Prime Ministership For The Indo-US Nuclear Deal

Amidst political turbulence and fierce opposition, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's resolve to secure the Indo-US nuclear deal reshaped India’s energy landscape and strengthened its global partnerships. This pivotal moment in India’s history showcased Singh’s unwavering vision and commitment to national progress.

The tenure of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is indelibly marked by his unwavering commitment to securing the Indo-US nuclear deal, a landmark agreement that redefined India’s energy strategy and diplomatic ties with the United States. Despite facing formidable political opposition, Singh prioritized the deal, even at the risk of his position as Prime Minister.

Addressing India’s Energy Crisis

Singh’s leadership during a coalition government under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) faced stiff resistance from the Left Front, which ultimately withdrew its support in 2008. The nuclear deal, however, became a turning point in Indo-US relations, overcoming what Singh famously described as the “hesitation of history” in his address to the U.S. Congress in July 2005—a phrase now symbolic of modern India-US diplomacy.

At the time, India’s nuclear power facilities grappled with severe uranium shortages due to import restrictions, while environmental protests hindered domestic mining activities. Concurrently, surging crude oil prices in 2008 forced the government to implement a controversial fuel price hike. Against this backdrop, Singh emphasized the urgency of diversifying India’s energy portfolio.

“We cannot remain captive to uncertain markets and unsure sources of supply. We have to develop renewable sources of energy, including nuclear energy,” Singh stated during his engagement with the media.

Left Front Strongly Opposed Manmohan Singh

However, the Left Front, which supported the UPA government externally, strongly opposed the nuclear deal, arguing that it would compromise India’s independent foreign policy. Simultaneously, they demanded a rollback of the fuel price hike, intensifying the political challenges Singh faced.

Despite mounting internal resistance, Singh remained steadfast in advocating for the nuclear deal. Addressing Indian Foreign Service probationers in June 2008, he asserted, “It is very important for us to move forward and end this nuclear apartheid that the world has sought imposed on India.”

Singh’s vision for India’s energy independence and his recognition of the deal’s strategic significance led him to prioritize it above coalition politics. He garnered support through India-specific safeguards from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and engaged directly with U.S. President George W. Bush, whose personal commitment further bolstered the agreement’s progress.

Manmohan Singh Government Secured the Vote

In July 2008, the Left Front withdrew its support after India formally approached the IAEA, triggering a vote of confidence in Parliament. Despite the political turbulence, Singh’s government secured the vote, cementing his determination to uphold the deal.

During his address to the House during the trust motion, Singh delivered a resolute message:

“I am convinced that despite their opportunistic opposition to the nuclear agreement, history will compliment the UPA Government for having taken another giant step forward to lead India to become a major power centre of the evolving global economy.”

